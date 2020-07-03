How to Relocate to Canada from Nigeria This Year 2020 – It is no longer news that Canada is one of the best countries in the world with a perfect system in place.
No wonder many Nigerians are relocating to start a new life over there especially with the condition of the country Many people believe that “relocating” is a bad move but the truth is that – If the conditions of this country is frustrating you, then you have the right to move to somewhere better.
Even our so called leaders and politicians have second passports to other countries.And they have also secured same for their close family members.With that said, if you intend to relocate to Canada this year, there are 2 ways to do so.
(1) You can get a Canada immigration agent to assist you with the process.
You can find many of them via Google.com.
The 2 problems with this method are:
You will spend at least N2m in extra fees and this fee won’t be refunded if your application does not go through. If you browse online forums, you will come across various people’s stories as regards thisii. You will still have to do most of the work yourself even if your application goes through. The agent will just collect his money to guide you.
(2) The second way is to handle the processing yourself.
Many people don’t do this because they lack the necessary information on how to do this right.If you already have all your documents right, you can finish the process in 10 months.
If you handle your Canada relocation project yourself, you are going to save a lot of money as a result and even speed up the process.
Why do you have to pay an agent N2m or more when you can use all that money to pay for your flights and other important things?
The good news is you can now get all the step by step guidance you need to relocate to Canada yourself from someone who has already done it for himself and many others.
CLEAN UK FIRST GRADE CLOTHES, SHOES AND BAGS. Call (07043069364) :::::- Bales of children clothed – N30,500 ,
[*] Bale of Uk used ladies bra – N21,000
[*] Bale Men shirt – N35,000
[*] Bale ladies mixed tops – N35,000
[*] Bale of original shorts – N35,000
[*] Bale of light Sports wear – N40,000
[*] Bale Mens polo/t shirt mix – N40,000
[*] Bale of Ladies mix dresses – N40,000
[*] Bale of Mens shoes – (186 pairs) – N145,300
[*] Children shoes (206 pairs) – N110,000
[*] NOTICE :
Call (07043069364)
[ ] bale of mixed underwear pants
[*] Bale Mixed socks/stockings
[*] bale of leggings
[*] bale of singlets/camisoile are also available.
[*] All items are Tokunbo A grade goods.
[ ] Prices reflected are fixed price.
[*] Items not priced are subject to negotiation
[*] There’s also a 10%discount for customers getting up to 3bales.
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=2349036369810&text=Am_in_interested_in_lavita_ricca_investment_how_do_i_register
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. ?.
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=2349036369810&text=Am_in_interested_in_lavita_ricca_investment_how_do_i_register
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. ? ? ?..
We offer all kinds of connections and hookup to the general public:—Have been looking for a rich and good looking Male or Female for a serious relationship that we lead to marriage?? Have you thinking so much you need someone nice to have hung out with in anywhere? Viewer’s should only Text or What’sapp us on +2347033567734
Note:—-Our connection and hookup are for mature minded only Thanks
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about LAVITA TRUST FUND ?am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45min) after registration
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration
https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=+2349036369810
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
NO +2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 100k within 25mins we make profit of 300k then send 200k to you then profit 100k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly….
https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=+2349036369810
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins…
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem.