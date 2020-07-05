Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

August 3 is school resumption date for schools in Lagos – Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced the resumption of both public and private schools beginning from August 3, 2020, after over three months of lockdown due to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Sanwo-Olu announced this while giving an update on the COVID-19 situation report in the stare, held at Lagos House, Marina, Lagos.

According to the Sanwo-Olu, Senior Secondary 3 and Technical 3 are to resume August. 3 while Junior Secondary 3 will wait for assessment for one week

Other highlights of Governor’s address include:

*The above applies to only day schools both public and private. Boarding schools remain shut

*Other schools remain closed and continue online learning

*Curfew remains 10 pm to 4 am

*Social and Event Centres to remain closed

*Religious and Worship Centres remain closed

*Bars and Spars to remain closed

*No Mass gathering of burials, weddings should be more than 20people

*Public Service remains as it is.

*Sports facilities within Residential Estates can open with not more than 20people

*Businesses willing to open should register with Safety Commission on www.lasgsafetyreg.com

*No Mask No Entry into facilities should be promoted