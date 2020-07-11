Nigeria Police Recruitment 2020 News – See Today’s 10 latest Updates Here – www.policerecruitment.ng – Today we’re going to give you Nigeria Police News 2020. You’ll See Today’s 10 recruitment latest Updates Here and how www.policerecruitment.ng can be used to get all trending NPF Nigeria updates.
The Nigeria Police Force has commenced the recruitment of new constables.
A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, on Saturday, invites applications from suitably qualified Nigerians to join the police.
According to Mba, applicants must be between the ages of 17 and 25; and must have obtained a minimum of five credits, including English and Mathematics, in WASSCE/NECO/GCE/NABTEB.
The recruitment exercise, which he said is free, will be done online through www.policerecruitment.gov.ng, beginning from July 14 to August 23.
It was said that applicants who meet the requirements would be invited for physical screening from August 24 to August 30.
“Names of the successful candidates will be published in the national dailies on 14th of September 2020 and on other platforms,” Mba disclosed.
