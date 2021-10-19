Nigeria Police Recruitment 2021 News – See Today’s 10 latest Updates Here – www.policerecruitment.ng – Today we’re going to give you Nigeria Police News 2021 . You’ll See Today’s 10 recruitment latest Updates Here and how www.policerecruitment.ng can be used to get all trending NPF Nigeria updates.

Police resume recruitment of 10,000 personnel, opens portal Monday – The Nigerian Police Force has said its portal would be open on Monday for the resumption of the recruitment of personnel which began in 2020.

Force spokesperson, Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

The Force says it is planning to recruit 10,000 Constables.

The exercise which commenced in 2020 had already passed through various stages with the last one conducted in August of the same year.

The exercise was halted during the administration of the former IGP, Mohammed Adamu, due to disagreement with the Police Service Commission.

In the statement, Mr Mba said the portal would be closed on 26 October while the exams will be held on 29 and 30 of the same month.

Read full statement:

PRESS RELEASE

NPF, PSC SET TO CONCLUDE 2020 RECRUITMENT EXERCISE

As Portal Opens 18th – 26th October, 2021, Exams set for 29th and 30th October, 2021

The Nigeria Police Force in collaboration with the Police Service Commission will be concluding the ongoing 2020 recruitment exercise of Ten Thousand (10,000) Police Constables into the service of the Nigeria Police Force.

Consequently, candidates are required to check their recruitment status on the recruitment portal, www.policerecruitment.gov.ng which will be opened from Monday, 18th through to Tuesday, 26th October, 2021.

Candidates who are qualified for the next stage of the recruitment exercise are to print out their examination slip which must be presented on the Examination Date scheduled for Friday, 29th and Saturday, 30th October, 2021 at designated centres across the country. Candidates are equally advised to check their email and phone numbers for notifications.

The Force, while reiterating that the recruitment exercise is absolutely free of charge and without any pecuniary obligation, enjoins candidates to call 08100004507 for further enquiries about the recruitment exercise.

CP FRANK MBA

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FORCE HEADQUARTERS

ABUJA

16th October, 2021

Nigeria Police announce screening date for 2021 recruitment – Nigeria Police Force has announced that the screening of candidates who applied to join the force as constables will commence from August 24 to September 16.

“Recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force (Constables): physical and credential screening to commence from August 24 to September 6, 2020,” Police spokesman Frank Mba said in a statement on Thursday.

“The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, reiterates that the recruitment exercise is absolutely free of charge and without any pecuniary obligation.”

Mba said applicants are expected to come with their National Identity Number; original and duplicate copies of credentials, (O’ Level results); certificate of origin and birth certificate or declaration of age neatly arranged in two white flat files with recent passport photographs.

He directed the applicants to appear at the screening centres in clean white T-shirts and shorts for the exercise which would take place at designated locations in each state and the Federal Capital Territory.

Mba further stated that specific guidelines for each state would be announced by the Police Public Relations Officers in the 36 state commands and the FCT.

The police spokesman also noted that the screening and other aspects of the recruitment would be carried out in strict compliance with the COVID-19 prevention protocols.

He, therefore, directed all applicants to come with the printout of application submission confirmation page and a duly completed guarantor’s form.

Mba also advised the applicants to be careful of online imposters, scammers, and other criminal elements who might want to take advantage of the recruitment process to dupe innocent candidates.

He said anyone found wanting will be arrested and prosecuted.

Mba also noted that any candidate who failed to present the requirements will not be considered for the screening.

The Nigeria Police Force has commenced the recruitment of new constables

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, on Saturday, invites applications from suitably qualified Nigerians to join the police.

According to Mba, applicants must be between the ages of 17 and 25; and must have obtained a minimum of five credits, including English and Mathematics, in WASSCE/NECO/GCE/NABTEB.

The recruitment exercise, which he said is free, will be done online through www.policerecruitment.gov.ng, beginning from July 14 to August 23.

It was said that applicants who meet the requirements would be invited for physical screening from August 24 to August 30.

“Names of the successful candidates will be published in the national dailies on 14th of September 2020 and on other platforms,” Mba disclosed.

