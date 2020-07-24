Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

774,000 Jobs: Nasarawa state recruits street hawkers, artisans – Nasarawa State office of the Federal Government’s Special Public Works, FGN/SPW, Programme has started the recruitment of street hawkers and artisans for the 774,000 jobs of the programme – Apply for other states here!

Chairman of the Nasarawa State office of the FGN/SPW programme, Kasim Mohammed Kasim, led officials of the programme in the state on the recruitment exercise on Thursday in Akwanga, Nasarawa Eggon and Lafia local government areas of the state.

He said after the recruitment exercise in Gudi, Nasarawa Eggon and Lafia towns, two persons were arrested in Akwanga Local Government Area for selling fake recruitment forms to unsuspecting members of the public.

He assured of his commitment to comply strictly with the instructions of the Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo, who had earlier warned against hijacking of the exercise by politicians.

Kasim said, “Nasarawa State will adhere to the position of the minister and work in accordance with the mandate of the Federal Government in achieving the aims and objectives of the programme.”

He warned that the forms are not for sale and anyone found selling it will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.