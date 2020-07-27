Special Public Works – Ekiti State Inaugurate a 20-man Selection Committee

July 27, 2020

Special Public Works – Ekiti State Inaugurate a 20-man Selection Committee: The Ekiti State’s chapter of the Federal Government Selection Committee for the Special Public Works has inaugurated its members.

The State hosted its inaugural meeting recently and below is the full list of representatives and contact details:

HON. BIODUN OMOLEYE 08033767113 Chairman
HON. MRS MOJI FAFURE 08036853332 Vice Chairman
HRM OBA ADEBANJI ALABI 08030700383 Member
HRM OBA BOLUWADE ADEBIYI 08033552634 Member
HRM OBA AYODELE ADEJUWON 08035827820 Member
HON. FEMI AJAYI 08063117786 Member
CHIEF MRS WAYE OSO 08035641032 Member
REV. FR. OLOWOLAFE ABIODUN 08032513347 Member
BARR. YAKUBU SANNI 0802234707 Member
COMRADE FALOPE OLUSOLA 08166669576 Member
EYITAYO FABUNMI 08038490652 Member
LATIFAT ARIEWOLE 08039150950 Member
JOSEPH OLA 07036541689 Member
ALABA BABALOLA 08030704504 Member
ABIMBOLA ALADEJARE 07033163838 Member
TOSIN AYO 08069637678 Member
OGUNLADE MARTINS 07036648776 Member
MRS BOLATITO ALABI 08035778653 Member
OGUNJOBI 08038550238 Member
BABATUNDE ALAO 08060105270 08025021084 Secretary

 




