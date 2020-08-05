Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

WAEC Timetable for School Candidates (May/June Examinations) 2020/2021 – Are you preparing to write the 2020/2021 May/June West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates? If yes, we are delighted to inform you that the timetable for the exam has been official released and we have published the 2020WAEC timetable below for Nigerian candidates. However, the general subjects are applicable to The Gambia, Liberia, Ghana and Sierra-Leone candidates.

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) 2020 timetable for the May/June examinations (for school candidates) is out. The WASSCE timetable is extremely important for candidates to become well-prepared in advance for the exams.

WAEC Timetable for May/June

We are delighted to furnish you with the WAEC 2020 Timetable that will assist you with your study for the 2020 WASSCE for school candidates that will commence on the 30th March, 2020.

Waec 2020/2021 Official Exam Timetable

Well the 2020/2021 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) Timetable is officially out for now. The good news is that we already know when the exams is to commence which is? .

Now that you already know when the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) exam is scheduled to start you are now free to start reading ahead of time with the 2020 WAEC updated syllabus which i have provided here free for you

Below is the complete WAEC time table for 2020

WAEC Aug-Sep Examination 2020 Timetable

After a long wait, finally, the exam schedule released.

Download Full waec timetable 2020

Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Engineering Science 2 ( Essay) -8:30 hrs – 10:15 hrs

Engineering Science 1 (Objective) -10:15 hrs – 11:30 hrs

Friday 14 August, 2020

Management In Living 2 (Essay) – 08:30 hrs- 10:30 hrs

Management In Living 1 (Objective) -10:30 hrs – 11:30 hrs

Management In Living 3 ( Test of Practical Work) – 14:00 hrs – 15:00 hrs

Saturday 15 August 2020

Physical Education 3 ( Theory of Practical) – 08:30 hrs – 10:30 hrs

Monday 17 August 2020

Core Mathematics 2 (Essay) 08:30 hrs – 11:30 hrs

Core Mathematics 1 (Objectives) – 14:00 hrs – 15:30 hrs

Tuesday 18 August 2020

Chemistry 3 (Alternative D) (Alternative to Practical work) – 08:30 hrs – 10:00 hrs

Food and Nutrition 3 (Practical) Planning Session – 11:00 hrs – 12:00 hrs

Home Management 3 (Practical) Planning Session – 13:00 hrs – 14:00 hrs

Physical Education 2 (Essay) – 14:00 hrs – 15:20 hrs

Physical Education 1(Practical) – 15:20 hrs – 16:30

Wednesday 19 August 2020, To Monday 7 September 2020

Arabic 3 Oral

Fence 3 Oral

Food and nutrition 3(Practical)

Home Management 3 (Practical)

Date and time for each paper will be organized by council.

Wednesday, 19th August, 2020*

Economics 2 (Essay) – 08:30 hrs. – 10:30 hrs.

Economics 1 (Objective) – 10:30 hrs. – 11:30 hrs.

Thursday, 20th August, 2020*

Physics 3 (Practical) (Alternative A) – 08:30 hrs. – 11:15 hrs. (1st Set)

Physics 3 (Practical) (Alternative A) – 11:40 hrs. – 14:25 hrs.(2nd Set)

History 2 (Essay) – 13:00 hrs. – 15:00 hrs.

History 1 (Objective) – 15:00 hrs. – 16:00 hrs.

Friday, 21st August, 2020

Literature-In-English 2 (Prose) – 08:30 hrs. – 09:45 hrs.

Literature-In-English 1 (Objective) – 09:45 hrs. – 10:45 hrs.

Literature-In-English 3(Drama & Poetry) – 14:00 hrs. – 16:30 hrs

Saturday, 22nd August, 2020

Home Management 2( Essay) – 08:30 hrs – 09:30 hrs

Home Management 1 Objective – 09:30 hrs – 10:30 hrs

Health Sciences 3 Alternative to Practical – 14:00 hrs – 15:45 hrs

Monday, 24th August, 2020

English Language 3 (Oral)/** – 08:30 hrs. – 09:15 hrs. (1st Set)

English Language 3 (Oral)/** -09:40 hrs. – 10:25 hrs. (2nd Set)

Arabic 2 (Essay) – 13:00 hrs. – 15:00 hrs.

Arabic 1 (Objective) – 15:00 hrs. – 15:50 hrs.

Tuesday, 25th August, 2020

Biology 2 (Essay) – 08:30 hrs. – 10:10 hrs.

Biology 1 (Objective) – 10:10 hrs. – 11:00 hrs.

Commence 2 ( Essay) – 13:00 hrs. – 15:00 hrs.

Commerce 1 (Objective) – 15:10 hrs. – 15:50 hrs.

Wednesday, 26th August, 2020

English Language 2(Essay) – 08:30 hrs. – 10:30 hrs.

English Language 1 (Objective) – 10:30 hrs. – 11:30 hrs.

Thursday, 27th August 2020

Geography 2 (Essay) – 08:30 hrs. – 10:30 hrs.

Geography 1(Objective) – 10:30 hrs. – 11:30 hrs.

Geography 3(Practical and Physical Geography) 13:00hrs. – 14:50hrs.

Friday, 28th August, 2020

Physics 2 (Essay) – 08:30 hrs. – 10.00 hrs.

Physics 1 (Objective) – 10:00 hrs. – 11:15 hrs.

Business Management 2 (Essay) – 08:30 hrs. – 10:30 hrs.

Business Management 1 (Objective) – 10:30 hrs. – 11:30 hrs.

Saturday, 29th August, 2020

Agricultural Science 3 (Alternative to Practical Work) – 08:30 hrs – 10:00 hrs.

French 2 (Essay) – 14:00 hrs. – 15:15 hrs.

French 1 (Objective) – 15:15 hrs. – 16:15 hrs.

Monday, 31st August, 2020

Biology 3 (Alternative B) (Alternative to Practical work) 08:30 hrs. – 10:30 hrs. (1st Set) and 11:00 hrs. – 13:00 hrs. (2nd Set)

Tuesday 1st September, 2020

Further Mathematics/Mathematics (Elective) 2 (Essay) – 08:30 hrs. – 11:00 hrs.

Further Mathematics/Mathematics (Elective) 1 (Objective) -14:30 hrs. – 16:00 hrs.

Wednesday, 2nd September, 2020

Christian Religious Studies 2 (Essay) – 08:30 hrs. – 10:30 hrs.

Christian Religious Studies 1 (Objective) – 10:30 hrs. – 11:30 hrs.

Islamic Studies 2 (Essay) – 08:30 hrs. – 10:30 hrs.

Islamic Studies 1 (Objective) – 10:30 hrs. – 11:20 hrs.

Chemistry 2 (Essay) – 13:00 hrs. – 15:00 hrs.

Chemistry 1 (Objective) – 15:00 hrs. – 16:00 hrs.

Thursday, 3rd September 2020

Government 2 (Essay) – 08:30 hrs. – 10:30 hrs.

Government 1 (Objective) – 10:30 hrs. – 11:30 hrs.

Chemistry 3 (Practical) (Alternative B) – 08:30 hrs. – 10:30 hrs. (1st Set)

Chemistry 3 (Practical) (Alternative B) – 11:00 hrs. – 13:00 hrs. (2nd Set)

Friday, 4th September, 2020

Foods and Nutrition 2 (Essay) – 08:30 hrs. – 09:45 hrs.

Foods and Nutrition 1 (Objective) – 09:45 hrs. – 10:45 hrs.

Saturday, 5th September 2020

Physics 3 (Practical) (Alternative B) – 08:30 hrs. – 11:15 hrs. (1st Set)

Physics 3 (Practical) (Alternative B) – 11:40 hrs. – 14:25 hrs. (2ndSet)

Financial Accounting 2 (Essay) – 08:30 hrs. – 11:00 hrs.

Financial Accounting 1 (Objective) – 11:00hrs. – 12:00hrs.

Principles of Cost Accounting 2 (Essay) – 13:30 hrs. – 15:30 hrs.

Principles of Cost Accounting 1 (Objective) – 15:30 hrs. – 16:3

Monday 7th September 2020

Core Science 2 (Essay) – 08:30 hrs – 10:00 hrs

Core Science 1 (Practical) – 10:00 hrs – 11:00 hre

Science Core 3 Alternative to Practical – 12:00 hrs

Please note that the 2019/2020 WAEC is not only held in Nigeria, is is held in other countries in West Africa and the time table will be almost the same with countries such as

Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leon, Gambia, and other West African states

But there might be differences in time. Like those in Ghana might start a little earlier than those in Nigeria, so we are going to present the timetable for those not only in Nigeria but those in Ghana, Gambia, Sierra Leon and other west African state.

Getting the 2019/2020 WAEC official Timetable remains paramount as it will help help you to identify your date, time of exams hence the exam Board won’t be held responsible if you fail to show up on the date of the exam. In the event that you miss your exams certainly there will be nothing like rescheduling

at the time of writing this article the 2020/2021 may/June WAEC time table is out officially , don’t worry the timetable has been released by the exam board we will paste it here and also provide you with the PDF link for you to have it at your finger tip.

2020/2021 WAEC subjected to Amendment

Please note that the west African examination council reserve the right to withdraw or modify the MAY/JUNE 2020/2021 WAEC Timetable if there is major or minor clash with any event such as religious activities or public holidays the exam board will have to step in to edict the timetable to accommodate all religious faithful so as to allow them observe their religious rites.

Important Notes:

Difference in Time on Question Paper and Timetable: please note that at time there might be some differences in time both on the timetable and on the question paper. In the event that this occur then that on the timetable should be adhere to. Question Papers to be Given before the exam dates :

(i) Visual Art 3;

Paper 3A: questions paper that falls into this category will be given to the school two weeks and also an institution will be given 2 weeks before the commencement of the paper

questions paper that falls into this category will be given to the school two weeks and also an institution will be given 2 weeks before the commencement of the paper Paper 3B – the school will then call all candidates together instruct them on what to do before handling it to them. Please note that you will receive these set of questions papers two weeks before the exams date.

the school will then call all candidates together instruct them on what to do before handling it to them. Please note that you will receive these set of questions papers two weeks before the exams date. Paper 3C –all project must be completed with a minimum of 6 months

(ii) General Knowledge-In-Art Paper 3:this questions paper will be given out 2 weeks before they are taken

(iii) Block Laying, Bricklaying and Concrete Works 3 (Practical): those who are offering this subject will receive it 3 days before the exam.

Extra Time for Blind, Deaf and Dumb Candidates: those who are blind due to their condition will be given 1 hour 30 minutes more to complete their work.

Important Notes: