Suspected Armed Robber arrested In Asaba, Weapons Recovered (Disturbing Video)

August 10, 2020

Suspected Armed Robber arrested In Asaba, Weapons Recovered (Disturbing Video) – A suspected leader of the gang, Alfred Robinson who has been wreaking havoc  in the capital of Delta State, Asaba and environ has been arrested.

The recovered weapons look military grade and leaving one wondering if they were about to start a war.

A vehicle loaded with arms and ammunition meant for armed robbery operations was intercepted by the Intelligence Response Squad led by DCP Abba Kyari in Asaba Delta State.

Below are pictures and video of recovered weapons:

Suspected Armed Robber arrested In Asaba Weapons Recovered
Suspected Armed Robber arrested In Asaba Weapons Recovered
Suspected Armed Robber arrested In Asaba Weapons Recovered2
Suspected Armed Robber arrested In Asaba Weapons Recovered2
Suspected Armed Robber arrested In Asaba Weapons Recovered3
Suspected Armed Robber arrested In Asaba Weapons Recovered3




