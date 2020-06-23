Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

DELSU Cut off Mark and Departmental Cut off Point for 2020/2021 session – There are certain criteria to be observed by students before being admitted to study in any of the courses in any university. One of these which include meeting the required cut of mark for each schools as well as the courses itself. It is very easy to obtain admission if one has met the required cut off mark for the admission into a particular course

Cut off mark is an agreed score set by a particular institution as a basic of admitting students into the department of study. This score is usually accredited to candidates based on their performance in a particular examination. However, students who have scored above the required cut off mark will be given admission and preferentially treated in admission process above those who have met the exacts cut off mark.

DELSU Cut off Mark 2020/2021

Jamb fixed cut off mark for DELSU is 180.

You might ask questions like: I had 180 and above but was not still given the admission to study my desired course?

Candidates with higher scores are first considered in admission basics candidates with lower scores though might meet the cut off mark of 180 may likely not be admitted. In fact, it is the higher your scores, the higher the chance of being admitted.

DELSU Departmental Cut off Mark 2020

The Delta State University does not really have a specific cut off mark for courses. However, candidates who have scored a minimum of 200 in UTME examination are eligible to apply for admission into any of their choice courses.

Due to the high number of students wishing to study in the Delta State University, the admission processes is competitive and admissions is given based on the higher the jamb scores, the higher the chances of being admitted.

The Departmental Cut of marks of Delta State University are as follows;

S/N. FACULTY/DEPARTMENTS CUT-OFF MARK 1. AGRICULTURE Agricultural Economics/Extension 45 Animal Science 45 Fisheries 45 Soil Science 45 Forestry & /wild Life 45 2. ARTS English & Literary Studies 50 Fine & Applied Arts 45 French 45 History & International Studies 50 Linguistics 45 Philosophy 45 Religious Studies 45 Theatre Arts 45 3. BASIC MEDICAL SCIENCES Anatomy and Cell Biology 47 Medical Biochemistry 50 Pharmacology & Therapeutics 50 Physiology 50 Medicine & Surgery 65 Nursing Science 63 4. EDUCATION Agricultural Science Education 45 Biology Education 48 Business Education 50 Chemistry Education 45 Computer Education 50 Economics Education 50 English Education 48 Guidance & Counselling 45 Geography Education 47 Health Education 45 Home Economics 45 Integrated Science 45 S/N. FACULTY/DEPARTMENTS CUT-OFF MARK Library Science Education 50 Mathematics Education 45 Nursery & Primary Education 45 Physical and Health Education 45 Physics Education 45 Political Science Education 50 Social Science Education (Soc. Studies) 45 Religious Education 45 Technical Education 45 5. ENGINEERING Civil Engineering 55 Electrical & Electronics Engineering 55 Mechanical Engineering 55 6. MANAGEMENT SCIENCES Banking & Finance 56 Business Administration 56 Accounting & Finance 56 Marketing 45 7. PHARMACY 60 8. SCIENCE Animal & Environmental Biology 45 Biochemistry 50 Biological Technology 45 Chemistry Technology 45 Physics & Electronics Technology 45 Environmental Science Technology 45 Botany 45 Chemistry 45 Computer Science 50 Geology 50 Industrial Chemistry 45 Industrial Mathematics 45 Microbiology 55 Physics 45 9. SOCIAL SCIENCE Business Administration 56 Economics 57 Geography & Regional Planning 45 Mass Communication 55 Political Science 55 Psychology 45 Sociology 48

DELSU Nature of Admission Screening 2020

The Delta State University holds her admission screening exercises within a week or couple of weeks and it usually comes in two phases. Students who applied to study in the school are to proceed for the pre-screening exercise when once it is being announced.

Documents required for the pre-screening exercise are: SSCE result and JAMB registration print out only.

It is often important that a candidate arrive early and locate his/her screening venue early. Candidates will be screen on the JAMB scores and their SSCE result

The second phase of the screening is after the admission lists might have been released. Candidates who have merited the admission will be invited for another screening exercise. Here all documents such as;

Original copies of their educational qualifications (Statements of Results/Certificates).

N/B: Cases of awaiting results will NOT be accepted.

Birth Certification/Age Declaration.

A letter of good conduct from your Village Head or a responsible member of your

community/or civil servant not below Grade Level 10 or equivalent in the private sector.

Certificate of Local Government of origin; and this notification of admission status

slip

DELSU Address and Locations

The Delta State University is located in the heart of the town of Abraka, Delta State, Nigeria. The main campus of Delta State University is in Abraka, Delta State. Other campuses are in Anwai-Asaba and Oleh.

Contact Delta through the details below;

General Information:

Delta State University

1003 W Sunflower Road

Cleveland, MS 38733

(800) GOTODSU or (662) 846-3000

Admissions:

(662) 846-4020 or

Graduate Studies:

(662) 846-4875 or

Registrar’s Office:

(662) 846-4040 or

Communications & Marketing:

(662) 846-4675 or

Alumni Association:

(662) 846-4660 or

Sending mail via USPS to campus:

Recipient’s Name

DSU Box XXXX

1003 W Sunflower Road

Cleveland, Mississippi 38733

Student Packages:

Recipient’s Name

Residence Hall Name & Room #

DSU Box #

1003 W Sunflower Road

Cleveland, MS 38733

Faculty/Staff Packages:

Recipient’s Name

Department, Building Name/Number

1417 Maple Street

Cleveland, MS 38733

