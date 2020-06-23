DELSU Cut off Mark and Departmental Cut off Point for 2020/2021 session

August 12, 2020 Tosan Olajide education news

DELSU Cut off Mark  and Departmental Cut off Point for 2020/2021 session – There are certain criteria to be observed by students before being admitted to study in any of the courses in any university. One of these which include meeting the required cut of mark for each schools as well as the courses itself.  It is very easy to obtain admission if one has met the required cut off mark for the admission into a particular course – Download post-utme past questions here!

Cut off mark is an agreed score set by a particular institution as a basic of admitting students into the department of study.  This score is usually accredited to candidates based on their performance in a particular examination. However, students who have scored above the required cut off mark will be given admission and preferentially treated in admission process above those who have met the exacts cut off mark.

DELSU Cut off Mark 2020/2021

Jamb fixed cut off mark for DELSU is 180.

You might ask questions like: I had 180 and above but was not still given the admission to study my desired course?

Candidates with higher scores are first considered in admission basics candidates with lower scores though might meet the cut off mark of 180 may likely not be admitted. In fact, it is the higher your scores, the higher the chance of being admitted.

DELSU Departmental Cut off Mark 2020

The Delta State University does not really have a specific cut off mark for courses. However, candidates who have scored a minimum of 200 in UTME examination are eligible to apply for admission into any of their choice courses.

Due to the high number of students wishing to study in the Delta State University, the admission processes is competitive and admissions is given based on the higher the jamb scores, the higher the chances of being admitted.

DELSU Cut off Mark and Departmental Cut off Point for 2019/2020 session
DELSU

The Departmental Cut of marks of Delta State University are as follows;

S/N. FACULTY/DEPARTMENTS CUT-OFF MARK
1. AGRICULTURE
Agricultural Economics/Extension 45
Animal Science 45
Fisheries 45
Soil Science 45
Forestry & /wild Life 45
2. ARTS
English & Literary Studies 50
Fine & Applied Arts 45
French 45
History & International Studies 50
Linguistics 45
Philosophy 45
Religious Studies 45
Theatre Arts 45
3. BASIC MEDICAL SCIENCES
Anatomy and Cell Biology 47
Medical Biochemistry 50
Pharmacology & Therapeutics 50
Physiology 50
Medicine & Surgery 65
Nursing Science 63
4. EDUCATION
Agricultural Science Education 45
Biology Education 48
Business Education 50
Chemistry Education 45
Computer Education 50
Economics Education 50
English Education 48
Guidance & Counselling 45
Geography Education 47
Health Education 45
Home Economics 45
Integrated Science 45
Library Science Education 50
Mathematics Education 45
Nursery & Primary Education 45
Physical and Health Education 45
Physics Education 45
Political Science Education 50
Social Science Education (Soc. Studies) 45
Religious Education 45
Technical Education 45
5. ENGINEERING
Civil Engineering 55
Electrical & Electronics Engineering 55
Mechanical Engineering 55
6. MANAGEMENT SCIENCES
Banking & Finance 56
Business Administration 56
Accounting & Finance 56
Marketing 45
7. PHARMACY 60
8. SCIENCE
Animal & Environmental Biology 45
Biochemistry 50
Biological Technology 45
Chemistry Technology 45
Physics & Electronics Technology 45
Environmental Science Technology 45
Botany 45
Chemistry 45
Computer Science 50
Geology 50
Industrial Chemistry 45
Industrial Mathematics 45
Microbiology 55
Physics 45
9. SOCIAL SCIENCE
Business Administration 56
Economics 57
Geography & Regional Planning 45
Mass Communication 55
Political Science 55
Psychology 45
Sociology 48

DELSU Nature of Admission Screening 2020

The Delta State University holds her admission screening exercises within a week or couple of weeks and it usually comes in two phases. Students who applied to study in the school are to proceed for the pre-screening exercise when once it is being announced.

Documents required for the pre-screening exercise are: SSCE result and JAMB registration print out only.

It is often important that a candidate arrive early and locate his/her screening venue early. Candidates will be screen on the JAMB scores and their SSCE result

The second phase of the screening is after the admission lists might have been released. Candidates who have merited the admission will be invited for another screening exercise. Here all documents such as;

  • Original copies of their educational qualifications (Statements of Results/Certificates).
    N/B: Cases of awaiting results will NOT be accepted.
  • Birth Certification/Age Declaration.
  • A letter of good conduct from your Village Head or a responsible member of your
    community/or civil servant not below Grade Level 10 or equivalent in the private sector.
  • Certificate of Local Government of origin; and this notification of admission status
    slip

DELSU Address and Locations

The Delta State University is located in the heart of the town of Abraka, Delta State, Nigeria. The main campus of Delta State University is in Abraka, Delta State. Other campuses are in Anwai-Asaba and Oleh.

Contact Delta through the details below;

General Information:

Delta State University
1003 W Sunflower Road
Cleveland, MS 38733
(800) GOTODSU or (662) 846-3000

Admissions: 
(662) 846-4020 or

Graduate Studies:
(662) 846-4875 or

Registrar's Office:
(662) 846-4040 or

Communications & Marketing:
(662) 846-4675 or

Alumni Association:
(662) 846-4660 or

Sending mail via USPS to campus:

Recipient’s Name
DSU Box XXXX
1003 W Sunflower Road
Cleveland, Mississippi 38733

Student Packages:

Recipient’s Name
Residence Hall Name & Room #
DSU Box #
1003 W Sunflower Road
Cleveland, MS 38733

Faculty/Staff Packages:

Recipient’s Name
Department, Building Name/Number
1417 Maple Street
Cleveland, MS 38733

