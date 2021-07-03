DESOPADEC boss calls for local language subjects in Delta schools – The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Bashorun Askia Ogieh, have called for introduction of local language subjects in schools across the zone to avoid extinction of the Isoko language in the coming generation.

Mr Bashorun made the call in an address titled ‘Gearing Up For A Challenging Tomorrow’ during the maiden matriculation ceremony of the Niger Delta University, Irri Campus.

In the address, he said; “There is no better time to state this than now. I have been worried that our languages, especially the Isoko language, are going into extinction. On my part, I have sponsored the publication of Isoko books for primary and secondary schools (from JSS to SS) which have been approved for study by the Ministry of Education, and also encouraging Isoko Language teachers in primary and secondary schools by paying them stipends”.

“This is a plea. The Niger Delta University may consider introducing Isoko Language Course in its Linguistics Department to help sustain our indigenous languages”.

“I will therefore make a clarion call to our sons and daughters who are well positioned to come on board to sponsor programmes and projects in this citadel of learning that is poised to shape the character and scholarship of our children”.

“To the matriculating students, please be aware that education comes before wealth. You are privileged today to have been admitted to this prestigious institution. Your focus should therefore be strictly on your education. To achieve educational success, you must strive to shun all forms of social vices”.

“I know there is a high and still growing level of unemployment among our well educated young men and women. To some people, this is enough motivation to opt for the path to quick fix in the quest for wealth. You must not fall to this temptation”.

“One of the prime reasons for the stunted growth in Nigeria is the disjointed nature of our federation which has stifled the potential of states to be more creative and entrepreneurial in harnessing their resources. You must take interest in how our country is run and be part of the dialogue towards building a more perfect federation that provides the ambience for the younger generation to actualise their dream. Please begin by taking advantage of Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) just opened by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to get registered and obtain your Permanent Voters Card”.

“Drugs should be your enemy at all times. Don’t use your internet access for criminal activities that could truncate your education prematurely. Betting is addictive, please don’t use the little money your parents are able to give you on betting games. It can ruin your education”.

“I advise you to imitate the paths of your lecturers, following their footsteps and embracing self-discipline, so that you may achieve your ultimate goal of graduating with flying colours”