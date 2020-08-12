Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Oyo state Teaching Service screens 441 First Class Graduates – The Oyo State Government has said that a total of 441 First Class graduates in different fields applied for the computer-based test that commenced in Ibadan on Tuesday.

The Chairman, Oyo State Teaching Service Commission, Pastor Akinade Alamu, made the disclosure during the monitoring of the exercise at the University of Ibadan computer-based test centre.

It was learnt that the exercise, billed to run till Saturday, attracted applicants from all the zones of the state.

Alamu said the interest of the First Class candidates in teaching was a significant turnaround for the education sector in the state, as the present administration would ensure the judicious application of available resources.

He said, “The government of Oyo State is desirous of lifting education to a higher level, so that we will have as much as the best among our applicants.

“We want to bring back the pride attached to teaching in the old; it is the best profession and if we have the best hands joining, it is a good omen.”

The state Chairman, Nigerian Union of Teachers, Samson Adedoyin, said the computer-based test was the first of its kind, as it depicted love for probity and professionalism in public service.