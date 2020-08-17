Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

NITDA Launches Digital Innovation Challenge, Trains 24,372 – The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) said its next strategic action is to organize an ‘Innovation Challenge’.

This is with a view to providing indigenous solution that can help develop digital learning platform for rural communities in Nigeria, according to Mr. Inuwa Kashifu.

Kashifu, who is the Director General (DG) of the agency, made this known on Thursday, at the ‘NITDA Stakeholders’ Meetup and Hangout’.

He also said about 24,372 active students are presently learning under NITDA Academy.

The hangout, held on Zoom platform, was themed: “Leveraging Indigenous Technologies to Enhance Educational Development”.

Inuwa, said though the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the conventional educational system, it has revolutionized digital and online education globally.

He said: “However, kids in rural and underserved communities are being left behind, as they are not equipped to adapt or transition to the new methods of learning.”

At the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, together with NITDA, Mr. Inuwa, explained that they responded by launching virtual learning platforms for Nigerian citizens.

“This is to ensure they spend their time meaningfully out of school,” he said.

The Director-General of NITDA, further added: “Our platforms are aimed at reskilling and upskilling our citizens with digital skills for post-covid-19 world, and future of work.”

He said that 149 million new jobs will be created in the next 5 years, according to a study conducted by Microsoft.

Mr. Inuwa, while speaking further, noted that “These new jobs are going to be in Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, Robotic and Software development.”

He said the hangout was organized to open a discussion on how we can leverage emerging technologies to build an affordable indigenous solution to address the current global learning crisis using the local solution.

“And secondly, to encourage and incentivize our innovative citizens to develop marketable products and services using emerging technologies,” the NITDA boss added.

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, in a remark, appreciated the remarkable strides of NITDA, which he said has helped to change the narrative of Nigeria’s digital economy agenda.

He reiterated the Federal Government (FG’s) support towards promoting indigenous IT creative ideas in order to actualize the digital economic targets of President Muhammadu’s administration.