Admission: FUPRE sets date for 2020/2021 Post UTME screening – The Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, Delta State (FUPRE) has announced date the commencement of the 2020/2021 Post UTME screening exercise for candidates who chased the university as their first choice and scored 180 and above in the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).
Registration for Screening will commence on Wednesday 12th August, 2020 and ends on Wednesday 2nd September, 2020. Candidates are to pay a non-refundable fee of N2,000.00 (Two Thousand Naira) only for this screening exercise.
Candidates awaiting results which would be released before the completion of the admission exercise can also register. Date of Screening: Monday 14th to Friday 25th September, 2020, between the hours of 8.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. daily.
Candidates are to follow the steps to successfully register:
STEP 1 – Payment
You can make payment online using your ATM Card or at the Bank using RRR Number through Remita platform.
STEP 2 – Application
Carefully fill all the required fields, submit and print out your confirmation page.
STEP 3 – Login
Monitor your application status by logging in to your profile.
Visit https://utme.fupre.edu.ng/ to apply now.
