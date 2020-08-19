Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Fed Govt clears drainage in 14 major roads in Lagos – FEDERAL Government has begun clearing of drains in Lagos State.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Olukayode Popoola, said a contractor had begun clearing drains on 14 major roads in Lagos to avert flooding.

According to him, the Federal Government knew about the predictions and had taken proactive steps.

He said: “Some of the roads to be desilted are Mossalachi-Olosha; Herbert Macaulay Way; Jibowu-Adekunle dual carriageway and Adekunle to Oyingbo.

Read also:

“Others include Osborne Road, Ijora Olopa by LAWMA Bus Stop; Iddo to Oyingbo; Apapa Road to Oyingbo; Abeokuta Road; Oko-Oba; Agege-Pen Cinema; Abule-Egba; Simpson Road on Lagos Island; Apapa Road; Costain to Iganmu; Iganmu to Costain and Leventis to Nigeria Ports Authority.

“Fourteen roads have been approved and the contractor has reported to site.”

On the rehabilitation/reconstruction of Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Popoola said new drains were being built in batches of 250 metres per stretch. He added that about four kilometres of bad portions on the highway were also being rehabilitated in phases.

Popoola hinted that repairs at the Lagos end of the road, especially the Kola/Alakuko axis, had reached advanced stages.