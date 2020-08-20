Nigeria police recruitment past questions and answers PDF Download

Nigeria police recruitment past questions and answers PDF Download – The Nigeria Police recruitment 2018 is on-going and like the last recruitment in 2016 many able bodied Nigerians will apply for the limited positions. Nigeria Police Force Constables Recruitment 2018 is for applicants who have an O Level certificate at least five credits level passes including Mathematics and English Language in not more than two sittings in WASSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB – Download here!

Although the target number of vacancies to be filled is not stated unlike 2016 when 10,000 were recruited, but one thing for sure is that less than 10% of all applicants will be successful at the end of the 2018 Nigeria police recruitment process.

After applications have ended, the next stage is the aptitude test which usually drops over 80% of all applicants. This is why it is very important to have an advantage over other applicants. One of the ways to have this advantage is by studying past questions and answers of the 2016 recruitment.

This is why we have compiled this e-book, a compendium of Nigerian Police past questions and answers.

It’s wise to start preparing for the Aptitude Test if you are looking to join the Nigerian Police. We all know that the best way to past an exam in Nigeria is through the study of past questions.

We searched for the Nigerian police Past Questions and we can proudly tell you that we have compiled some of The Nigerian police Past Questions for 2016 in PDF copies.

This Past Question material has over 200 questions and comprise of Mathematics, English and General Knowledge.

Preparing with these past questions will give you an insight into the past exams conducted by The Nigerian Police and also give an edge over your competitors, also there is a possibility you might come across the some of these past questions in the exam.

Please note that even though many of the questions have their answers checked, we do not guarantee their correctness, so we advise you solved the questions by yourself.

Get a copy of Nigerian Police Past questions and start preparing. There is no time left again.

  7. The nigerian police recruitment and the past question is inded very tmely prospective applicant should see the need to be very well preapared using available training medium one of which is the past questiion.

    • Nigerian is a problem and God go kill all the leader’s we students we all live you for God what about our jamb result ??

  38. Excellent update on the Nigeria police force, the past questions will help prepare intended people to prepare well for it

  81. more importantly is the fact that it is not just past questions it is past questions with answers wonderfull

