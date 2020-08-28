Nasarawa State Npower Exited Volunteers Screening Announcement

August 28, 2020 Sam Gabriel Careers

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/  to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!




Nasarawa State Npower Exited Volunteers Screening Announcement – This is to inform the general public that the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development is requesting for the information from the exiting Batches A and B NPower beneficiaries as follows:

  • Name of the beneficiary
  • Phone Number
  • Email Address
  • Residential Address
  • State of Residence
  • Local Govt of Residence
  • Highest Qualification
  • Nature of the Programme

In view of the above, all the affected beneficiaries from Nasarawa State are strongly advised to forward their information to the website: https://nasarawastatesip.com/npower for further necessary action.

On this note, the general public is kindly requested to give this exercise the attention and seriousness it deserves, please.

Sign:
Imran Jibrin
SSA on Humanitarian Affairs/Focal Person,
Nasarawa State Social Intervention Programmes.




Do you need high paying jobs in Nigeria? If yes Submit your CV here and stand a chance of landing your dream job!

About Sam Gabriel 833 Articles
Samson Gabriel a graduate of mass communication from Auchi Polytechnic, he is a passionate writer with experience in radio scrip writing. He brings his experience from the broadcast media into play here as he continues to enjoy his passion as a journalist. He can be contacted via whats-app on: +234701105670

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*