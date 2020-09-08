Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Big Brethren Ghana: Photos from Ghanaian version of Big Brother cause stir – The Ghanaian version of the Big Brother Naija show is causing a huge stir online after photos from the reality show flooded social media platforms.

The Ghanaian version which is dubbed “The Big Brethren Ghana” has its programming like what’s currently happening at the Big Brother House in Nigeria.

The programme also has suffered several technical glitches since its start and housemates could be seen sleeping on student mattresses in one unkempt room.

Earlier, organisers also lied about an affiliation with Multichoice Ghana but the operators of Dstv issued a disclaimer telling Ghanaians not to fall for the lie of a lifestyle programme.

Some Ghanaians expressed their anger against organizers of the show for “disgracing the country”, as they fear they might get trolled just like Big Brother Cameroon.

