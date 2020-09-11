Lagos state Recruits 3,000 Teachers In one year – The Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, announced on Tuesday that 3,000 primary and secondary school teachers had been recruited by the State Government in the past 12 months.
Addressing a news conference to mark the ministry’s annual ministerial press briefing at Ikeja, Adefisayo said the recruitment was to boost education in the state.
She said that education, which represented the third pillar of the current administration’s `THEMES Agenda’ had aided teaching and learning in the state.
THEMES is a code, representing the six pillars of development as enunciated by the administration of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
The code stands for Traffic Management and Transportation; Health and Environment; Education and Technology; Making Lagos a 21st Century state; Security and Governance.
Adefisayo said that training and workshops had also been organised for 4,400 teachers and social officers drawn from various education districts in the state.
According to her, six blocks of 92 classrooms have been completed in some primary schools while 54 classrooms in some secondary schools have been upgraded to ease classroom congestion.
“The state government under the Universal Basic Education Commission and State Universal Basic Education intervention projects have commenced delivery of 10,164 furniture and 60,000 chair-table units to public schools.
“Governor Sanwo-Olu has approved the establishment of well-equipped science laboratories in 11 state senior secondary schools and five Government Technical Colleges.
“In the past year, the ministry instituted better school governance and administration by launching Eko-Excel (Excellence in Child Education) programme, which are operational in 300 public primary schools in the state.
“The State Government also provided two new buses, laptops, photocopying machines to basic education quality assurance officers for monitoring of primary schools.
“These have improved the capacity and welfare of students who have continued to emerge tops at several national and international competitions like the JETS competition, World Robot Olympiad, held at Edutus University, Gyor, Hungary and the Chinese Bridge Proficiency Competition to mention a few.”
The commissioner said that in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, students had remained engaged through electronic learning.
She said that a total of 135,445 pupils were being fed one meal a day in 976 schools across the state through the Home Grown School Feeding Programme.
