Nigerian Air Force Recruitment 2020 Application Portal | www.airforce.mil.ng – The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is the air arm of the Nigerian Armed Forces. Consequently, the NAF was officially established by a statutory Act of Parliament in April 1964 to serve four main purposes namely:

– To achieve a full complement of the military defence system of the Federal Republic of Nigeria both in the air and on the ground.

– To ensure a fast versatile mobility of the Armed Forces.

– To provide close support for the ground-based and seaborne forces in all phases of operations and to ensure the territorial integrity of a united Nigeria.

To give the country the deserved prestige that is invaluable in international matters.

The Mission of this agency is to ensure the integrity of the airspace by gaining and maintaining control of the air while retaining a credible capacity to fulfill other air power tasks demanded by national defense and security imperatives.

This article will give you information on Airforce recruitment 2020/2021 in Nigeria.

We will in this article try to put you on with the information we have gathered about this recruitment process.

Here, information will be let out to you with regards to how to apply for this recruitment of this reputable sector of the country.

Requirements for the Nigerian Air Force Recruitment

The minimum height requirement for male applicants is 1.68 metres or 5.5ft, and the minimum height requirement for the female applicantsis 1.65 metres or 5.4ft.

2. All candidates must be inherent citizensof Nigeria.

3. A copy of your Birth Certificate.

4. Irrespective of the position candidates apply for, the maximum age required is twenty eight (28) years

5. Attestation consent form of either the parent or guardian

6. A local government attestation letter.

7. Two current passport photographs.

8. Credentials original copies of Credentials.

9. A state of origin certificate.

10. A photocopy of your trade passport.

11. Acknowledgement Slip.

Nigerian Air Force Recruitment 2020/2021 Post-recruitment Screening

Before the final selection of successful candidates shortlisted to work with the Nigerian Air Force for the 2020 recruitment session, there will be a screening exercise.

Centers For Screening

Bauchi: Nigerian Air Force Base.

Yola: 103 Strike Group, Nigerian Air Force.

Makurdi: Nigerian Air Force Base.

Enugu: 113, Helicopter Combat Training Group Nigerian Air Force Enugu.

Ipetu-Ijesha: Nigerian Air Force Institute of Safety, Ipetu-Ijesha.

Port Harcourt: 115 Special Operations Group Nigerian air Force Port Harcourt.

Kaduna: Nigerian Air Force Base, Kawo – Kaduna.

Kano: 403 Flying Training School, Kano.

Maiduguri: 105 Composite Group Nigerian Air Force.

Benin: 107 Air Maritime Group, Nigerian Air Force Benin.

Sokoto: 119 Forward Operation Base Mabera, Sokoto.

Lagos: Sam Ethnan Air Force Base, Ikeja – Lagos.

Jos: 451 Nigerian Air Force Station.

Ilorin: 303 MAG, Nigerian Air Force.

How to Apply For The Airforce Recruitment

Please visit the website airforce.mil.ng to apply and check for availability of application form for the recruitment this year. Make sure you follow the steps outlined carefully and possess all the requirements for the particular position you intend applying for to ensure you are not dropped.

NOTE:

Online Registration Starts on 24 July 2020 and closes on 21 August 2020.

Recruitment interview Exercise will hold from 24 September – 12 November 2020.

Nigerian Air Force online Registration and all other recruitment processes are FREE OF CHARGE and no payment should be made at any point throughout the Exercise.

The Attestation Form must be accompanied by the passport photograph and photocopy of the signee’s Drivers Licence or International Passport or National ID Card. The signee is also to authenticate the passport photograph of the applicant behind.