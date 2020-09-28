Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Gombe state to launch N500m SMEs’ intervention programme – Gombe state governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, is to launch a N500 million Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, (SMEs) intervention programme as part of measures to mitigate the negative impact of COVID-19 on small businesses.

The Commissioner of Finance and Economic Development, Malam Muhammad Gambo Magaji, stated this while declaring open a 2- Day training programme for SMEs owners and prospects on the new procurement law that has come into effect in the state as well as the amendments adopted to assist them partake in procurement activities during emergencies.

He said Sunday that the training is aimed at keeping SMEs owners abreast of the new requirements and incentives available to them which includes exclusive rights to contracts below N50m.

The commissioner urged the participants to take advantage of the training to learn about the new laws and the E-procurement procedures the state is adopting to aid procurement activities during the pandemic.

He said, “I convey to you the best wishes of Governor Yahaya and I also wish to state that the governor will soon launch a 500m SMEs intervention programme to aid small businesses in the state to recover from the COVID-19 induced negative impact on their businesses.”