FG’s 774,000 jobs: Ministry raises lawmakers’ slots – There were strong indications on Sunday that the much awaited 774,000 unskilled jobs for Nigerians would take off in October.

Our correspondents gathered that following a series of negotiations, the Ministry of Labour and Productivity had increased the slots allocated to each member of the National Assembly.

It was learnt that each senator would present 1,000 beneficiaries, while a member of the House of Representatives would present 50 beneficiaries from each of the local government areas in their constituency.

The lawmakers were said to have rejected the 30 and 25 slots per senator and Rep member respectively, which was initially allocated to them by the ministry in August.

A senator confirmed to one of our correspondents on condition of anonymity that he had directed his aides in his constituency office to liaise with stakeholders and compile the list of beneficiaries for submission this week.

He said, “We have people in the various wards, including traditional rulers and community leaders, who are generating the list and getting necessary information from the underprivileged people across religious and political divides.

“Details of the beneficiaries are being compiled online and will be made available to the National Directorate of Employment this week.”

However, at the House of Representatives, a member confirmed to one of our correspondents that though he had not been officially communicated, he had been informed that he would get 50 slots per local government area.

The Peoples Democratic Party lawmaker from the South-West, who did not want to be named, said there were four local government areas under the federal constituency he was representing, giving him 200 slots in total.

We never disagree with minister over slots, says Akwashiki

Reacting to the development, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Labour and Productivity, Senator Godiya Akwashiki, said the lawmakers never had any disagreement with the Ministry of Labour and Productivity over the issue of slots.

He said, “All beneficiaries in each senatorial district are our constituents. The entire 1,000 beneficiaries from my district area are my constituents, because I’m the leader of the senatorial district.

“The minister has said that all the beneficiaries are our people. This programme is irrespective of political parties.”

Recall that the National Assembly passed the request of the executive for N52bn to undertake the programme of the public works across the country following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each of the beneficiaries will receive N20,000 each for three months.