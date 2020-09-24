N-Power Registration Begins – How to Apply Successfully (npower.fmhds.gov.ng) – If you don’t have a better knowledge of the programme, Here are few vital information you need to know about N-POWER – Apply here!
The N-Power Volunteer Corps is the post-tertiary engagement initiative for Nigerians between 18 and 35. It is a paid volunteering programme of a 2-year duration. The graduates will undertake their primary tasks in identified public services within their proximate communities.
All N-Power Volunteers are entitled to computing devices that will contain information necessary for their specific engagement, as well as information for their continuous training and development.
In 2016, the Federal Government engaged 200,000 N-Power Volunteers. In 2017, the Federal Government is enlisting 300,000 more. The June 2017 Application is only open to the Graduate Category- the N-Power Volunteer Corps.
N-Power volunteers will provide teaching, instructional, and advisory solutions in 4 key areas: Health, Education, Agriculture and Tax.
Few days ago, I published an article that the registration of the 400,000 Beneficiaries for this third batch will begin this week.
Also, you need to take this year’s screening exercise so serious because, those that will be selected will be 100,000 less than the 500,000 Beneficiaries that were chosen last year.
In addition, as you prepare for the online test, it is pertinent you are very conversant with verbal and quantitative reasonings as well as current affairs.
However, it is mandatory you have atleast one recognized national identity card such as The National Identification Number (NIN), Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC), International Passport, Driving Licence etc.
In addendum, any applicant is expected to have a Bank Verification Number (BVN) and active Bank Account. Also, having Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) or Higher National Diploma (HND) or Bachelor of Science (B.SC) Certificate.
Finally, the registration portal has been enabled but the website is still undergoing few maintenance, in order to ensure the speed of the site. At the same time, the website will be receiving lots of traffic at this hour but it is advisable to access the website late at night.
CLICK HERE TO APPLY.
How sure are you that this your advert is not scam
I applied npower an then I did not see anything about me I don’t know what is happening in my documents please I don’t know how can I get my successful message or unsuccessful message
GOOD DAY SIR/MA
HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT RICH CONNECT TRUST INVESTMENT…?
RICH CONNECT TRUST INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations
RICH CONNECT PACKAGES
N20,000——N40,000
N40,000——N80,000
N50,000——N100,000
N100,000—–N200,000
N150,000—–N350,000
N300,000—–N600,000
N200,000—–N400,000
N400,000—–N800,000
N500,000—–N1,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration
INTRODUCTION
RICH CONNECT TRUST Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Okafor Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
07046246360
ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 100k within 45mins we make profit of 300k then send 200k to you then profit 100k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly
Contact Mr. GOODLUCK TIMOTHY
07046246360
NOTE:- YOU GET CREDITED BACK IN LESS THAN 45 MINUTES.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem…