Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

NERC Orders Suspension Of Electricity Tariff Hike For 14 Days – The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission on Tuesday night issued an order suspending the September 1, 2020 hike in electricity tariffs for 14 days.

Labour unions and the Federal Government had reached a truce on Sunday night to reverse the hike in electricity tariffs for 14 days, a development that prompted the halt of a nationwide strike by labour.

Power distributors had on Monday and earlier on Tuesday told The PUNCH that no order concerning the matter had been received from the regulator.

Sources at the commission had confirmed earlier in the day that an order might come from the regulator on Tuesday night.

The regulator issued Order No. NERC/209/2020 around 10.30 pm on Tuesday, with the title, “NERC Order on suspension of the Multi Year Tariff Order 2020 for the electricity distribution licensees.”

Read also:

The NERC Chairman, James Momoh, and the Commissioner, Legal, Licensing and Compliance, Dafe Akpeneye, signed the order.

The commission said, “This order shall take effect from 28th September 2020 and shall cease to have effect on the 11th October 2020.”

The commission had approved a new tariff for power distributors that took effect from September 1, 2020 but this was resisted by labour unions and most power users.

However, in its latest order, the NERC said the September 1, 2020 increase in tariff had to be suspended for 14 days based on the agreement between Federal Government and labour unions.

It directed the 11 power distribution companies across the country to abide by the order.