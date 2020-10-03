Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

PENGASSAN accuses Chevron of planning to sack 600 workers – The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria said on Friday that it will resist the planned retrenchment of 600 workers by Chevron Nigeria Limited.

Chevron Nigeria Limited has said it will slash its workforce by 25 per cent as it is reviewing its manpower requirements in the light of the changing business environment.

CNL disclosed this on Friday in a statement entitled ‘Chevron Nigeria Limited reviews workforce in accordance with business exigencies’.

The oil major said it would continue to evaluate opportunities to improve capital efficiency and reduce operating costs.

A statement by Chevron Branch of PENGASSAN signed by its Branch Chairman, Mr Ete Oyegbanren, and Branch Secretary, Mr Lavin Aghaunor, said 2,000 workers received notification on Thursday that their services were no longer required by Chevron.

Read also:

It said they were informed that those interested could apply afresh for new jobs “wherein 600 of them would be subsequently declared redundant and their appointment terminated.”

The union accused Chevron of planning to engage more expatriates in America to replace the 600 Nigerians.

PENGASSAN called on the Federal Government to call the management of Chevron to order and direct them to comply with Nigerian laws and regulations in the oil and gas industry.

CNL’s General Manager Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Mr Esimaje Brikinn, said the new organisational structures would require approximately 25 per cent reduction in the workforce across the various levels of the organisation.

“The aim is to have a business that is competitive and have an appropriately sized organisation with improved processes,” he said.