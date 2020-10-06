Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

GTBank commences closed period for Q3 result today – Guaranty Trust Bank Plc (GTBank), Nigeria’s leading bank has issued a notification for the commencement of the closed period for trading in its shares today October 5, 2020 in respect of the unaudited financial statements for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The notice at the Nigerian Stock Exchange signed by Erhi Obebeduo, Company Secretary said the Board meeting to consider the Q3 statements will hold on October 21, 2020.