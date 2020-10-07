Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

How to Relocate to Canada from Nigeria This Year 2020 – It is no longer news that Canada is one of the best countries in the world with a perfect system in place.

No wonder many Nigerians are relocating to start a new life over there especially with the condition of the country Many people believe that “relocating” is a bad move but the truth is that – If the conditions of this country is frustrating you, then you have the right to move to somewhere better.

Even our so called leaders and politicians have second passports to other countries.And they have also secured same for their close family members.With that said, if you intend to relocate to Canada this year, there are 2 ways to do so.

(1) You can get a Canada immigration agent to assist you with the process.

You can find many of them via Google.com.

The 2 problems with this method are:

You will spend at least N2m in extra fees and this fee won’t be refunded if your application does not go through. If you browse online forums, you will come across various people’s stories as regards thisii. You will still have to do most of the work yourself even if your application goes through. The agent will just collect his money to guide you.

(2) The second way is to handle the processing yourself.

Many people don’t do this because they lack the necessary information on how to do this right.If you already have all your documents right, you can finish the process in 10 months.

If you handle your Canada relocation project yourself, you are going to save a lot of money as a result and even speed up the process.

Why do you have to pay an agent N2m or more when you can use all that money to pay for your flights and other important things?

The good news is you can now get all the step by step guidance you need to relocate to Canada yourself from someone who has already done it for himself and many others.