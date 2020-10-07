Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Lagos red rail line ready in 2022 – LAMATA: The Managing Director of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, Mrs Abimbola Akinajo, has said the Lagos Red Rail Line will be operational in 24 months (October 2022).

She made this statement in Lagos on Tuesday at a milestone meeting on the implementation of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit Red and Blue Line projects with the contractors and consultants.

Akinajo said the meeting was to reaffirm the already established positions on timelines for the delivery of the rail lines to passenger operation according to a statement by Assistant Director, Corporate Communication of LAMATA, Kolawole Ojelabi, titled ‘Lagos red rail line will be operational in 24 months’.

She said, “The red line is supposed to be a quick win because it will share tracks with the Nigerian Railway Corporation on its Lagos – Ibadan rail corridor. There will be no delays, no budget or cost overrun and there will not be any shift in delivery date.

“Our meeting is to take stock of what we have done so far since this project started and to re-emphasise that there is no room for slippage in the delivery of the red line.”