Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

P-yes.gov.ng Registration Portal | Apply for PYES Recruitment 2020 – The Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme (P-YES) recruitment registration form is on – Apply here!

This page is going to give you the correct and simple guide you need to successfully sign up and apply for the P-YES Recruitment for 2020/2021.

The Pyes scheme is designed as an incubation Programme whereby youth will be directly empowered with Seed Empowerment Tools (SET) with the aim of creating multiple layers of empowerment.

Read more guidelines on how to apply below and be among the 774,000 to be employed.

If you are searching for the PYES Official recruitment portal then, www.p-yes.gov.ng is the official application portal of the Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme.

Requirements for P-yes.gov.ng Recruitment Registration

The scheme will be accessible to the literate, semi-literate and the non-literate population.

The threshold for qualification is set at the basic ability and capacity to learn and be teachable.

In addition to the fore going, the following is set as the basic pre-conditions for enlistment;

Applicant must be a Nigerian male or female between the ages of 18 and 40.

Applicant must have a means of identification (National Identity card, International Passport, Permanent Voters Card- PVC).

Applicant must provide a Second Level Beneficiary (SLB) to qualify for benefitting from the scheme.

Ability to communicate in Basic English language and or any local Nigerian language.

Provable upright character and a stable mind.

Applicant must provide a guarantor preferably a community or religious leader.

Ability to secure the endorsement of a local government official.

Beneficiary should possess the capacity to transfer knowledge and mentor pairs within their communities.

Applicants Must Complete a guarantor’s form. Get Form here

How to Begin Your Recruitment Application on p-yes.gov.ng Portal

Interested candidates who meet the criteria listed above should apply by clicking on the “Begin Application” button below:

Begin Application Here >> http://applicant.p-yes.gov.ng/signup

Application For the presidential youth empowerment scheme are to be made via the link above. It is important to note that no registration fees will be required during the application / selection process. Please be aware of fraudulent entities who may try to prey on honest citizens.

In the event you can not or you choose not to apply online, you can collect a registration form from any PYES offices here

Kindly note that P-yes recruitment form 2020/2021 is free

If you want to know when the p-yes application portal will be open for new applications? Do you want to also get the latest news updates on P-YES (p-yes.gov.ng) Recruitment? if yes, drop a comment below and you will always be notified of latest updates from pyes.