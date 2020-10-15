Federal Government Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme (P-YES 2020)

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

The Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme (P-YES) is structured as a Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiative driven by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Youth and Students Affairs (OSAPYSA). The program is targeted at providing solutions to the challenges of youth unemployment, through the execution of direct empowerment initiatives.

Applications are invited for:

Title: Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme (P-YES)

Location: Nationwide

The Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme (P-YES) GOALS

The Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme (P-YES) has been conceived and designed to:

Fight and reduce unemployment among Nigerian youth by creating at least 774,000 empowerment opportunities.

Train and empower youth to have the capacity to empower at least on other youth within his/her immediate community.

Create wealth among the growing youth population.

Guarantee sustained income for the target group.

Fight the scourge of criminality and drug abuse among the youth by empowering them to be productively engaged.

Help achieve the financial inclusion strategy of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Enhance production, productivity and value addition for new and existing urban and rural entrepreneurs across the 774 Local Government Areas in Nigeria on a sustainable basis.

Consolidate and integrate youth development into the main stream of government policies, programmes and the national budget.

Build the capacity of the youth to enable them take charge of their own wellbeing and future by building their assets and realizing their potentials.

To integrate the youth into the Economic Diversification policy of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Contribute to GDP growth through the development of Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs).

Training

The youth will undergo training in multiple vocations such as agriculture, Information technology, fashion, catering, technology acquisition and many other stategic vocations

Empowerment

Successful trainees will be equipped with Seed Empowerment Tools (SET)s such as rice mills, poultry accessories, branded mobile kiosks, farm implements, mobile restaurants, tents, photography units etc.

P-YES Operation Framework

The scheme is to be administered under the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and coordinated by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Youth and Students Affairs.

Seed Empowerment Tools (SET):

Youth will undergo training and practical skills acquisition programmes in multiple vocations. The beneficiaries will be given Seed Empowerment Tools (SET), which they are expected to grow and further empower other members of their community.

P-YES Seed Incubation Programme:

The P-YES Seed Incubation Programme (PSIP) is anchored on the principle of two for one. That is, each of the 774,000 beneficiaries is expected to reproduce at least one beneficiary over a period of 12 months after being empowered with a seed business tool.

Requirements for Application

The scheme will be accessible to the literate, semi-literate and the non-literate population. The threshold for qualification is set at the basic ability and capacity to learn and be teachable. In addition to the fore going, the following is set as the basic pre-conditions for enlistment:

Applicant must be a Nigerian citizen, male or female between the ages of 18 and 40.

Applicant must have, at least one valid means of identification (National Identity card, International Passport, Permanent Voters Card- PVC).

Applicant must provide a Second Level Beneficiary (SLB) to qualify for benefitting from the scheme.

Ability to communicate in Basic English language and or any local Nigerian language.

Provable upright character and a stable mind.

Applicant must provide a guarantor preferably a community or religious leader.

Ability to secure the endorsement of a local government official.

Beneficiary should possess the capacity to transfer knowledge and mentor pairs within their communities.

Applicants Must complete a guarantor’s form. Get Form here

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Application Procedure

Apply Online via the link above, applying for the programme is easy.

Just start by giving us your phone number and follow the instructions provided

Important Notice

Application For the presidential youth empowerment scheme is to be made via the above link and the resources. It is important to note that NO registration fees will be required during the application/selection process.

Please be aware of fraudulent entities who may try to prey on honest citizens.