N-power health application portal – Apply now via npower.fmhds.gov.ng – N-Power Health Volunteers will help improve and promote preventive healthcare in their communities to vulnerable members of the society including pregnant women and children and to families and individuals – Apply here!
SELECTION PREFERENCE
Preference will be given to holders of Bachelor’s degree, HND, OND, in health sciences such as Medicine, Microbiology, Nursing, Public Health, Botany, Midwifery, Psychology or other allied disciplines in the sciences.
- DISCIPLINE REQUIREMENTS
→ 1. Community Health Extension (JCHEW & SCHEW)
→ 2. Nursing
→ 3. Midwifery
→ 4. Medical Laboratory Technology
→ 5. Pharmacy Technology
→ 6. Medical Records
→ 7. Health Education
→ 8. Environmental Health Technology
→ 9. Microbiology
→ 10. Biochemistry
→ 11. Biology
→ 12. Agricultural Science and other allied disciplines.
- QUALIFICATIONS
→ 1. JCHEW
→ 2. SCHEW
→ 3. NABTEB
→ 4. OND
→ 5. HND
→ 6. RN
→ 7. RM
→ 8. B. Tech
→ 9. B. Sc
- QUALIFYING INSTITUTIONS
→1. Schools of Health Technology
→2. Nursing Schools
→3. Midwifery Schools
→4. Polytechnics
→5. Universities
DURATION
→ 2 Years
* Participants will undergo an initial induction training prior to deployment
JOB
Ultimately, N-Power Health volunteers can aspire to a life-long career in public health and other allied fields. Possible destinations include:
→Health Education Specialist
→Health Promotion Coordinator
→Public Relations Manager
→Breastfeeding Support Coordinator
→Health Office Administrator
→Health Research Analyst
→Social Worker & Counselor
→Health Services Manager
→Health Department Administrator
→Government Policy Analyst
→Displaced Persons Coordinator
→HIV/AIDS Educator
→Project Manager in Public Health
→Field Investigator
→Research Analyst
→Community Health Worker
Visit http://npower.gov.ng/n-health.html to apply now!
[email protected]
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=2349036369810&text=Am_in_interested_in_lavita_ricca_investment_how_do_i_register
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. ?..