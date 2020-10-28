Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

WAEC gives update on release of 2020 SSSCE results – The West African Examinations Council says the results of the 2020 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination will be released next week.

The results were supposed to be out today but the examination body said the postponement was due to the violence and arson in the country which affected some of its offices and some of its operations nationwide.

“WASSCE SC 2020 Results Release Date: Dear candidates, the Council had planned to release the results today in fulfilment of our Project 45 but due to the curfew imposed last week, it had to be postponed till next week.

“The exact date will be made known soon,” @waecnigeria tweeted on Wednesday.

When contacted, the Head of Public Affairs, WAEC Nigeria, Demianus Ojijeogu, confirmed the development.

Ojijeogu told The reporters that the examination body’s “Calabar Office, in Cross River State was looted, vandalised and burnt down by hoodlums.”

Recall that the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination was taken between August 17, 2020 and Saturday, September 12, and the council was expected to release the results on October 27– 45 days after.