PYES registration Portal to Open Soon to Empower 774000 Beneficiaries – In a statement by the Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme (PYES) boss “Nasir Adhama” who is the Special Assistant to President Buhari on Youth and Students Affairs.

He said, “Having launched the Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme (#PYES ) by President Buhari at State House on the 12th October 2020, the PYES Management is working fast to open the Call for Applications to empower the 774,000 beneficiaries intended for the programme – See how to apply here!

P-YES Empowerment

Successful trainees will be equipped with Seed Empowerment Tools (SET)s such as rice mills, poultry accessories, branded mobile kiosks, farm implements, mobile restaurants, tents, photography units etc.

P-YES Operation Framework

The scheme is to be administered under the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and coordinated by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Youth and Students Affairs.

Seed Empowerment Tools (SET):

Youth will undergo training and practical skills acquisition programmes in multiple vocations. The beneficiaries will be given Seed Empowerment Tools (SET), which they are expected to grow and further empower other members of their community.

P-YES Seed Incubation Programme:

The P-YES Seed Incubation Programme (PSIP) is anchored on the principle of two for one. That is, each of the 774,000 beneficiaries is expected to reproduce at least one beneficiary over a period of 12 months after being empowered with a seed business tool.

Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme (P-YES) FormRequirements for Application

The scheme will be accessible to the literate, semi-literate and the non-literate population. The threshold for qualification is set at the basic ability and capacity to learn and be teachable. In addition to the fore going, the following is set as the basic pre-conditions for enlistment: