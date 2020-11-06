Fidelity Bank Graduate Trainee Recruitment 2020 – See 10 Vacant Positions Today

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Fidelity Bank is embarking on mass recruitment of fresh graduates from Nigeria for Graduate Trainee positions.

Fidelity Bank is embarking on mass recruitment of fresh graduates from Nigeria.

Fidelity bank 2020/2021 Graduate Trainee Job Application form requirement



Position: Entry Level

Job Requirements:

Minimum of Second Class Lower (2.2) from any discipline,

5 credits at WAEC/NECO including Maths & English and

27 years age limit.

Full-time university degree with aminimum of second class lower division (2.2) from a reputable institution

NYSC discharge certificate

Applicants must be Ambitious, Passionate, Creative, Diverse, Versatile, And put learning into practice.

Shortlisted candidates will be invited to go through the Bank’s five-Step recruitment process summarized below:

Step 1: Computer Based Assessment

Step 2: Pre-Interview

Step 3: Panel Interview

Step 4: Final Interview

Step 5: Entry Level Training Scheme

How to Apply for Fidelity Bank Nigeria Limited Graduate Trainee Recruitment in 2020

Application form for Fidelity Bank graduate Trainee job vacancy is easy. All you’ll have to do is to fill and submit the online registration form.

Application registration can be found on Fidelity Bank careers page.

Apply from Here: Fidelity Bank Recruitment

Note:

