AMCON Recruitment 2020 Application Form – latest update here (November 2020) [amcon.gov.ng] – The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria will soon invite suitable and qualified citizens of Nigeria to apply for their vacant job vacancies – Apply here!

This is a notice to announce to everyone who wishes to work with the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) that application for their vacant positions will soon begin.

The application form is free. Nobody in the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) will ask you to pay money to get you recruited in the 2020/2021 recruitment exercise.

Read the Requirements for this Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria job below.

AMCON Recruitment Requirements 2020

Each candidate must adhere to the following requirements strictly:

Applicant must be a citizen of Nigeria

Applicant must not be more than 40 years of age

Applicant must be willing to abide by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria rules and regulations.

Applicant must pass the screening test

Educational Qualifications

Applicant must have possessed at least five (5) credit grades in WAEC/GCE/SSCE including Maths, English and 3 other relevant subjects obtained in one sitting.

Applicant must have an OND/Trade Test/City & Guide Certificate.

Applicant must have a University Degree in any discipline.

How to Apply for AMCON Recruitment 2020

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria will soon commence the recruitment exercise for 2020/2021. Interested applicants are advised to wait patiently as the application form will be released soon.

