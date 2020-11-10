Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nigeria among world largest consumers of instant noodles, data reveals – Data from the World Instant Noodles Association (WINA) has revealed that Nigeria is currently among the largest consumers of instant noodles, with 1.92million servings as at May 2020.

The country is ranked in 11th position in the global demand for noodles ranking, with Indomie Instant Noodles being the most consumed brand in Nigeria.

Speaking on the latest ranking, Manufacturers of Indomie Instant noodles, Dufil Prima Foods Plc, maintained that innovation was the key to take centre stage in delivering quality products to the Nigerian market.

Chief Operations Officer, Dufil Prima Foods Plc, Mr. Adesh Jain, noted that for any business to thrive in a dynamic market like Nigeria, churning out new ideas and product innovation is not only necessary but highly important.

He said, “The successful exploitation of new ideas is crucial to a business being able to improve its processes, introduce new and improved products and services to market, increase its efficiency, and most importantly, improve its profitability.