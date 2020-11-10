Nigeria among world largest consumers of instant noodles, data reveals

November 10, 2020 Sam Gabriel LATEST NEWS

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/  to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!




Nigeria among world largest consumers of instant noodles, data reveals – Data from the World Instant Noodles Association (WINA) has revealed that Nigeria is currently among the largest consumers of instant noodles, with 1.92million servings as at May 2020.

The country is ranked in 11th position in the global demand for noodles ranking, with Indomie Instant Noodles being the most consumed brand in Nigeria.

Speaking on the latest ranking, Manufacturers of Indomie Instant noodles, Dufil Prima Foods Plc, maintained that innovation was the key to take centre stage in delivering quality products to the Nigerian market.

Read also: Ecobank boosts digital banking with Mobile App

Chief Operations Officer, Dufil Prima Foods Plc, Mr. Adesh Jain, noted that for any business to thrive in a dynamic market like Nigeria, churning out new ideas and product innovation is not only necessary but highly important.

He said, “The successful exploitation of new ideas is crucial to a business being able to improve its processes, introduce new and improved products and services to market, increase its efficiency, and most importantly, improve its profitability.




Do you need high paying jobs in Nigeria? If yes Submit your CV here and stand a chance of landing your dream job!

About Sam Gabriel 976 Articles
Samson Gabriel a graduate of mass communication from Auchi Polytechnic, he is a passionate writer with experience in radio scrip writing. He brings his experience from the broadcast media into play here as he continues to enjoy his passion as a journalist. He can be contacted via whats-app on: +234701105670

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*