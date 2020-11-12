Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Umahi: More PDP govs may defect to APC – Fani-Kayode: A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Femi Fani-Kayode, has described the report of the planned defection of Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, as “troubling”.

The PUNCH had reported Wednesday that Umahi told the PDP National Working Committee at a meeting in Abuja on Tuesday of his decision to leave the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The governor also told the PDP NWC led by the party National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, that the APC would protect the interest of the South-East in the 2023 elections.

Reacting on Wednesday, Fani-Kayode, who is also a former Aviation Minister, said he was yet to confirm the report but urged the PDP national leadership to pacify Umahi as more governors in the party might follow the Ebonyi governor to the APC.

He tweeted, “I urge the leadership of the PDP to do all they can to ensure that he stays. Not only is he a profoundly good man and an excellent Governor but his contributions to the success of the PDP over the last 20 years at various levels is immeasurable and simply extraordinary.

“What makes the matter worse is that other Governors may also contemplate leaving if he does because he has a lot of friends and goodwill amongst them. If that happens it will affect our party’s chances in the 2023 presidential election in a very significant way

“Again, I call on the National Chairman and the NWC of our great party to do all they can to keep Umahi on board.”