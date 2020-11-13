Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Department of Petroleum Resource Recruitment 2020 – How to Apply for DPR Recruitment – www.dpr.gov.ng: DPR, Department of Petroleum Resources, Department of Petroleum Resources Recruitment 2020/2021, Department of Petroleum Resources are inviting applications from suitably qualified and experience Nigerians to fill their job vacancies 2020

Department of Petroleum Resources Recruitment 2020 – In this article, you will get first-hand information on Department of Petroleum Resources 2020 recruitment application form, requirements, qualifications, guidelines and other important update for free, Stay focus and read through.

Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) is a department under the Nigerian Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources (FMPR), saddled with the responsibility of exploration and importation of Petroleum products

Rumors has been spread that the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) Recruitment for 2020/2021 is out, some even provide phone numbers in order to be called by the innocent aspirants to offer the Department of Petroleum Resources Application Form in exchange for cash or any other form of gratification. – “ALL THIS INFORMATION’S ARE FAKE – BE WISE”

The key purpose of the Department of Petroleum Resources recruitment is to create more jobs for Nigerian youths both graduates and undergraduates. By so doing, unemployment in Nigeria will be curbed and become story of the past.

DPR Recruitment Academic Qualifications and Requirement

Applicants for the Department of Petroleum Resources recruitment must possess any of the following;

Possession of B.Sc, HND, NCE, OND in any discipline from a recognized institution; Not more than 30-40 years old by 31st December, 2020; West African School Certificate (WASC) or Senior Secondary School Certificate (SSSC) with Credits in not less than three (3) subjects including English and at least passes in two (2) other subjects; or National Examination Council (NECO)/General Certificate of Education (GCE) Ordinary Level with passes in four (4) subjects obtained at one sitting or five (5) subjects obtained at two sittings including English Language.); National Diploma (ND) obtained from a recognized institution. National Certificate of Education (NCE) from a recognized institution; or General Certificate of Education (Advanced Level) in two (2) subjects obtained at one sitting or three (3) subjects obtained at two sittings; Must Possess NYSC discharged/exemption certificate; Must be computer literate;

How to Apply for DPR Recruitment Online

IMPORTANT! Currently, Department of Petroleum Resources massive recruitment 2020 is not yet out online, DISREGARD any form of advert you come across. This page will be updated immediately the form is out.

To be ascertain if the Department of Petroleum Resources recruitment 2020 has officially started, reach out to the official DPR Recruitment website @ http://recruitment.dpr.gov.ng/login or visit this page frequently as update shall be made anytime the form is out.

ATTENTION:

Candidates are required to have the following available for registration:

Scanned copy of a passport photograph.

Scanned copy of certificates (N.Y.S.C. Discharge/Exemption certificate, Higher Institution Certificate, S.S.C.E. Certificate).

Scanned copy of any other necessary supporting documents.

Candidates are required to fill their application online through the DPR Application Portal. Please follow the instructions to fill in your application

