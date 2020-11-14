Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) Graduate Trainees Recruitment 2020/2021

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Graduate Trainees Recruitment at Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) – The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), in line with its regulatory mandate of ensuring sustainable development of Nigeria’s oil and gas resources hereby invites applications from suitably qualified University/Polytechnic Graduates as well as experienced and skilled professionals to fill the under listed vacancies – Apply here!

IMPORTANT! Rumors has been spread that the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) Recruitment for 2019/2020 is out, some even provide phone numbers in order to be called by the innocent aspirants to offer the Department of Petroleum Resources Application Form in exchange for cash or any other form of gratification. – “ALL THIS INFORMATION’S ARE FAKE – BE WISE”

Graduate Trainees

Successful applicants shall have the opportunity to develop specialist skills and professional competencies in oil/gas regulations and supervision during their career.

Requirements

Candidates for this category should:

Possess B.Sc/BA/B.Pharm./HND in relevant Engineering and Management/Social Sciences with a minimum of Second Class Lower or Upper Credit.

Possess N.Y.S.C discharged/exemption certificate.

Not more than 30 years old by

Be computer literate.

Application Guidelines

Candidates are required to have the following available for registration:

Scanned copy of a passport photograph.

Scanned copy of certificates (N.Y.S.C. Discharge/Exemption certificate, Higher Institution Certificate, S.S.C.E. Certificate).

Scanned copy of any other necessary supporting documents.

Candidates are required to fill their application online through the DPR Application Portal.

How to Apply

