Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Civil defense recruitment 2019: Corps Assistant (CAII) CONPASS 04 – The Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Service Board (CDFIPB) is inviting applications from suitably qualified candidates for full time appointment to fill thr existing vacancy below in the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC): – Apply here!

Job Title: Corps Assistant (CAII) CONPASS 04

Location: Nigeria

Department: Drivers/Mechanics

Cadre: Assistant

Requirements

Applicants must be holders of Trade Test Grade II. (Motor Drivers, Mechanics, Auto Electricians, etc).

Must a valid National Driver’s License

Statutory Requirements For The Recruitment

Applicants must be Nigerians by birth

Applicants must possess the requisites qualifications and certificates. Any certificates or qualifications not presented and accepted at the recruitment center shall not be accepted after the recruitment.

Applicants must be fit and present certificate of medical fitness from recognized Government Hospitals.

Applicants must be of good character, and must not have been convicted of any criminal offences.

Applicants must not be members of secret society, Cult or Drug Addicts etc.

Applicants must not have been involved in any financially embarrassment.

Applicants must be between the ages 18 and 30 years

Applicant’s heights must not be less than 1.65m for males and 1.60m for females.

Applicant’s chest measurement must not be less than 0.87 for men.

Computer Literacy will be an added advantage

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to start application

Application Procedure

Please read the following instructions carefully before proceeding with

Your application:

Click on *Start your application* button above to commence your You will be required to register using a valid email and a password of your choices

On successful registration, a confirmation message will be sent to the email you provided. CHECK YOUR SPAM MESSAGES IF YOU CAN’T FIND

IT WITHIN YOUR INBOX*. Click on the link provided to continue your application

After successful confirmation, log in with the combination of your email and password.

You are required to complete the bio-data (personal information) section first. Without completing this section, you cannot proceed with your application.

Please complete all the provided sections with accurate information.

Ensure you print out your acknowledgement slip at the end of your application

Email: [email protected] <mailto:[email protected]> for further assistance

Note