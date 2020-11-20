Admiralty University of Nigeria (ADUN) Massive recruitment – Apply here: The Admiralty University of Nigeria was established as a Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) through the joint efforts of Nigerian Navy Holdings (a subsidiary organization of the Nigerian Navy) and Hellenic Education Nigeria – (a private consultancy, with international educators as main partners) – Apply here!
The objectives of the University are: to expand the frontiers of knowledge in various academic disciplines, in Nigeria; to use University education as a tool towards development and the enhancement of human welfare; to meet the challenges of nation building in Nigeria; and to address the acute shortage of personnel in various sections of the economy in Nigeria.
We invite applications from suitably qualified candidates for the following positions below:
1.) Professor / Associate Professor (Science)
Location: Delta
2.) Professor / Associate Professor (Management Sciences)
Location: Delta
3.) Professor / Associate Professor (Arts & Social Sciences)
Location: Delta
4.) Senior Lecturer (Arts & Social Sciences)
Location: Delta
5.) Senior Lecturer (Management Sciences)
Location: Delta
6.) Senior Lecturer (Science)
Location: Delta
7.) Lecturer I (Science)
Location: Delta
8.) Lecturer I (Art & Social Science)
Location: Delta
9.) Lecturer I (Management Science)
Location: Delta
10.) Lecturer II (Management Science)
Location: Delta
11.) Lecturer II (Arts & Social Sciences)
Location: Delta
12.) Lecturer II (Science)
Location: Delta
13.) Assistant Lecturer (Science)
Location: Delta
14.) Assistant Lecturer (Management Sciences)
Location: Delta
15.) Assistant Lecturer (Arts & Social Sciences)
Location: Delta
16.) Secretary
Location: Delta
17.) Director of Admissions
Location: Delta
Application Closing Date
16th July, 2020.
Qualifications
- A good honours degree of at least Second Class Honours (Lower Division) from a recognised University with at least 10 years relevant experience, preferably in a University or other related Institution of higher learning.
- Evidence of previous performance in relation to processing of admission in a tertiary institution.
- Possession of proven records of leadership/administrative qualities.
- Attainment of the position of Deputy Director or its equivalent in a University or other tertiary institutions.
- Physical and mental fitness.
Duration of Appointment
- The Director of Admission shall hold office for a term of three (3) years, subject to renewal on such terms and conditions as may specified in the letter of appointment.
Application Closing Date
16th July, 2020.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should forward their Applications with scanned copies of their Original certificates via email to the “Ag.Registrar via: [email protected] The Curriculum Vitae should be presented in the following sequence:
- Full Name (Surname first in capital letters)
- Place and date of birth
- Nationality
- State of origin & local Government Area
- Permanent Home Address
- Present Contact Address
- Phone numbers
- E-mail address
- Marital status
- Number and ages of children (if any)
- Educational institutions attended with dates
- Academic qualifications obtained with dates
- Professional qualifications obtained with Dates
- List of Publications where applicable;
- Working experience with full details of former and present post(s)/employer
- Extra-curricular activities
- Names and Addresses of three referees
Note
- Candidates should address their Application Letters to “The Registrar, Admiralty University of Nigeria, Ibusa/Ogwashi-Uku Roa, Delta State”.
- Candidates must also include a one-page (A4) Vision Statement in relation to their role in the University.
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
