NERFUND Recruitment 2020 | Latest Updates On National Economic Reconstruction Fund – The National Economic Reconstruction Fund was officially established by the NERFUND Act, cap. 254, 1990 Laws of the Federation, in the year 1989. The Commission has since then been saving and empowering the lives of Nigerians, by ensuring the adequate provision of job opportunities in the state – Apply here!

NERFUND is charged with the responsibility of increasing the quantum of goods and services, available for local consumption and exportation as well.

NERFUND RECRUITMENT

VISION OF NERFUND

The Vision of the National Economic Reconstruction Fund is to build a World Class Development Finance Institution (DFI) which will be anchored on quality service delivery, transparency, professionalism, and integrity.

MISSION OF NERFUND

The Mission of the National Economic Reconstruction Fund is to support the growth of Indigenous Micro, Small and Medium scale industrial Enterprises through the provision of Medium – Long term financing.

MANDATE OF NERFUND

The core mandate of the National Economic Reconstruction Fund is to fill the gap, existing in the provision of Medium – Long term financing to small and medium scale industrial enterprises.

FUNCTIONS OF NERFUND

The functions of the National Economic Reconstruction Fund are outlined below;

NERFUND facilitates the provision of loans with five (5) to ten (10) years maturity, including a grace period of one (1) to three (3) years, depending on the nature of the enterprise.

The National Economic Reconstruction Fund helps to correct any observed inadequacies in the provision of Medium – Long term financing, to small and medium scale Industrial enterprise in the Country.

They provide such loans either in Naira or in foreign currencies, or both, according to the sources of funds available to the Fund and the requirements of the eligible enterprise or project at that point in time.

GENERAL REQUIREMENTS

In this section of this article, we have successfully outlined the general requirements of the National Economic Reconstruction Fund, for her 2020 recruitment exercise. Kindly note the general requirements listed below;

Applicants must be creative, innovative and willing to adapt to new ideas and environment.

Candidates with strong interpersonal and communication skills have an edge.

Candidate that are experts in basic computer applications have an edge. Basic computer applications include; Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, Power Point, Microsoft Access, Web applications and the use of other relevant applications.

Candidates must be certified by the Government Medical Officer, to prove that they are physically fit, mentally and psychologically balanced to participate in the National Economic Reconstruction Fund (NERFUND) 2020 recruitment exercise.

A successful track record of consistent personal achievement and a desire to learn and improve.

Applicants must be inherent citizens of Nigeria.

ACADEMIC QUALIFICATIONS

Also get to know about the Academic qualifications demanded by the Commission for her recruitment exercise, as these qualifications will be a yard stick for determining qualified candidates for the 2020 NERFUND recruitment exercise.

General Certificate of Education (GCE) (Advanced Level), with credit passes in at least two (2) subjects including English Language, obtained at one sitting, or credit passes in at least three (3) subjects including English Language, obtained at not more than two sittings.

A West African Senior School Certificate (WASSC) or Senior Secondary School Certificate (SSC) with credit passes in not less than three (3) subjects including English, obtained at one sitting.

National Examination Council (NECO) Certificate, or a General Certificate of Education (GCE) (Ordinary Level), with credit passes in at least four (4) subjects including English Language, obtained at one sitting or credit passes in at least five (5) subjects including English Language, obtained at not more than two sittings.

Possession of B.Sc., HND, NCE, OND certificate in any related discipline from a recognized institution

A National Diploma (ND) Certificate, obtained from a recognized University.

National Certificate of Education (NCE) Certificate, obtained from a recognized University.

Latest Updates On NERFUND Recruitment

The 2020 National Economic Reconstruction Fund (NERFUND) recruitment application form is not yet available. On this note, we would like to advise you to disregard any news about the availability of the NERFUND recruitment form for now. Kindly avoid any affiliations in any way with regards to this kind of news, to avoid being misled.

However, you can visit the National Economic Reconstruction Fund official portal for clarification; www.ner-fund.com.ng or regularly visit this page, as we will keep you updated as soon as the recruitment application form for this Agency is out.

This page will be automatically updated as soon as the National Economic Reconstruction Fund recruitment application form is out. You are hereby advised to bookmark or save this page and reload it regularly, because we are expecting the form to be out soon, and we will keep you updated once it happens.

Candidates interested in the National Economic Reconstruction Fund recruitment application, should note that they are allowed to apply for one job position only. Those who get themselves involved in multiple applications will render their entire application invalid.

The National Economic Reconstruction Fund recruitment online application for the 2020 recruitment exercise is absolutely free. And we advise that you do not pay money to anyone who claims to work with the board or anyone who claims to be selling the application form, because it is all free.

