Command Secondary Schools Interview Results 2020/2021 | dcss.sch.ng – Command Secondary Schools Interview Results 2020/2021 | dcss.sch.ng – The Nigerian Army Command Secondary Schools Interview Results and Admission List has been released online for the 2020/2021 academic session – Check results here!

Check Command Secondary Schools Interview Results

RELEASE OF COMMAND SECONDARY SCHOOLS JS1 INTERVIEW RESULT FOR 2020/2021 ACADEMIC SESSION

The Command Secondary Schools JS1 Interview Result for 2020/2021 Academic Session has been released. Successful candidates are to check their names at the various schools of their choice. Also, SMS messages have been sent to all successful candidates through the phone numbers provided at the time of application.

You can also follow the procedures below to check admission list online.

Go to http://dcss.sch.ng/successful-candidates

Select the Name of your School to view the admission list/interview results.

I am to add that due to lack of vacancies in some schools, some candidates have been offered provisional admission into Command Schools other than the initial schools of choice. The list is also available in the initial schools of choice and the new schools.

Furthermore, successful candidates are requested to come along with the underlisted items:

Military Personnel’s Biological Children Entrance examination photo card. Photocopy of parent’s Military ID card. Letter of identification from parent’s unit. Birth Certificate or sworn declaration of age. Part 2/3 orders publishing candidates’ birth. Primary School Testimonial/First School Leaving Certificate. Civilians’ Children Entrance examination photo card. Birth Certificate or sworn declaration of age. Primary School Testimonial/First School Leaving Certificate.

Important Notice to Admitted Students

Please note that successful candidates are to collect their admission letters from the school with effect from Monday, 30 November 2020 up until Monday, 14 December 2020. Any unclaimed admission letters after 14 December 2020 shall be retrieved and the admission forfeited.

On collection of admission letters, candidates are to commence registration immediately as will be guided by the school commandant. Congratulations and have a fruitful study.