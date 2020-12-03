Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

CDCFIB engages JAMB to conduct recruitment test for NIS, NSCDC – The federal ministry of Interior has engaged the the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in the conduct of its forthcoming Computer-Based Aptitude Test for recruitment into the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) with a view to ensuring transparency, equity and justice in the process.

The ministry said the collaborating is aimed at providing all eligible and qualified Nigerians who applied for various posts in the Services under to further give teeming youths equal opportunity to be employed into the Services is also in line with the present administration’s policy thrust of ensuring transparency in the conduct of government business.

In a statement made available to newsmen Tuesday in Abuja by the ministry’s director of press, Mohammed Manga, said the ministry has also worked out modalities to enable qualified candidates access the notification for the aptitude tests for CBAT from 6pm on 1st December, 2020 through their e-mail addresses and phone numbers.

“It would be recalled that the Minister of Interior and Chairman, Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola recently assured Nigerians that the Ministry will ensure transparency in the recruitment processes in to the services; to this end, the Ministry has concluded arrangements with the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board to conduct the aptitude test for eligible candidates into the Nigeria Immigration Service on the 7th of December 2020 while that of the NSCDC is expected to hold 8th December, 2020 in the 36 States of the Federation and the federal capital territory.

“Accordingly, all candidates who applied for NIS are expected to visit the Website of the Service at https://immigrationrecruitment.org.ng while those who applied for NSCDC and subsequently updated their educational records are to visit https://cdfipb.careers to print individual letters of invitation.”