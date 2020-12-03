NSCDC Screening Centers Nationwide and Exam Date

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

NSCDC Screening Centers and Exam Date 2019/2020 | Nigeria Civil Defence Recruitment

CDCFIB engages JAMB to conduct recruitment test for NIS, NSCDC – The federal ministry of Interior has engaged the the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in the conduct of its forthcoming Computer-Based Aptitude Test for recruitment into the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) with a view to ensuring transparency, equity and justice in the process.

The ministry said the collaborating is aimed at providing all eligible and qualified Nigerians who applied for various posts in the Services under to further give teeming youths equal opportunity to be employed into the Services is also in line with the present administration’s policy thrust of ensuring transparency in the conduct of government business.

In a statement made available to newsmen Tuesday in Abuja by the ministry’s director of press, Mohammed Manga, said the ministry has also worked out modalities to enable qualified candidates access the notification for the aptitude tests for CBAT from 6pm on 1st December, 2020 through their e-mail addresses and phone numbers.

“It would be recalled that the Minister of Interior and Chairman, Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola recently assured Nigerians that the Ministry will ensure transparency in the recruitment processes in to the services; to this end, the Ministry has concluded arrangements with the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board to conduct the aptitude test for eligible candidates into the Nigeria Immigration Service on the 7th of December 2020 while that of the NSCDC is expected to hold 8th December, 2020 in the 36 States of the Federation and the federal capital territory.

“Accordingly, all candidates who applied for NIS are expected to visit the Website of the Service at https://immigrationrecruitment.org.ng while those who applied for NSCDC and subsequently updated their educational records are to visit https://cdfipb.careers to print individual letters of invitation.”

All candidates who completed their application on the Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration, And Prisons Services Board (Cdfipb) portal www.cdfipb.careers are to take note of the applicants screening cenres/venues and schedule/date.

Civil Defence Shortlisted Candidates for Screening 2019

The screening of applicants is the next phase of the 2019 NSCDC Recruitment Exercise, only candidates candidates who submitted their applications with their correct credentials will be shortlisted to participate in the screening exercise.

When is Civil Defence Screening Date 2019?

The official closing date for submission of applications is 7th September 2019. Candidates awaiting the date for the screening exercise are to note that the date or schedule for the screening exercise will be determined after the application portal closes. Always check for the screening date here.

NSCDC Recruitment Screening Centers / Venue 2019.

If you applied for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) 2019 Nationwide Civil Defence Recruitment, you should be aware of the their Screening Centres or Venue nationwide.

So we are updating the Screening Venues so you can know where you will be attending your screening exercise for the NSCDC Recruitment 2019.

Screening Centers and Venues Nationwide.

The Venues/Centres for the NSCDC Recruitment Screening Exercise will be nationwide, the screening, aptitude test and interview will take place in the below states.

Click on your state below to know the screening date and venue for each state.

Addresses for screening venues in all the states will be updated soon, kindly check this page from time to time.

Nigeria Civil Defence Screening Requirements.

On the day of the screening exercise, all applicants will be required to bring the following to the venue

Your Referee Form Your application acknowledgement slip print out Writing materials, (pen, pencil and eraser) Other credentials and identity documents.

If this post was helpful to you and you wish to receive other important NSCDC latest news like this, kindly leave comment in the comment section below and you will be always updated on the latest from NSCDC Recruitment.