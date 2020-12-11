Important information for registration on Npower Nexit portal

If You Have Registered on Npower Exit Website with Your BVN, Kindly Read This – Batch A and Batch B Npower beneficiaries have started Registration on a popular Website which is circulating on social media with the website address: https://nexit-fmhds.cbn.gov.ng

Check out the registration form in the photo below:

In the registration form, you will be asked to input your Npower registered email, Password, First name, Last name, and Bank Verification Number (BVN). The aspect of BVN has created a lot of rumors that the website is from Scammer since the internet is full of Scam Website. Nigerians don’t play with their BVN number since it’s one of the secret numbers that fraudsters are looking for to withdraw money from our bank account.

If you are one of the Batch A and Batch B NPower Beneficiaries who have Registered on this website with your BVN, don’t panic as we have many Npower beneficiaries who have completed their registration and have not been scammed.

Some of the discovery on the website are:

1. It doesn’t accept another email address apart from the one used on your Npower Registration

2. The website is from the Nigeria Government because it ends with .gov.ng

Check out the step of the registration after you have received the confirmation code on your email.

If you have registered on this website with your BVN, There is nothing to worry about as you can confirm this website is from the Federal Ministry of humanitarian affair, disaster Management and Social Development. Just make sure you register on the correct website:

https://nexit-fmhds.cbn.gov.ng

Another website that is different from the one above is from Scammer

