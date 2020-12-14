Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

P+ Measurement Services reforms its PR Audit Agency report – P+ Measurement Services, an independent public relations (PR) measurement and evaluation agency, has revamped its Independent public relations (PR) performance audit reporting services as part of measures aimed at enhancing clients’ efficiency.

The newly improved audit reporting template will help the agency broaden and maximise its offerings, by providing inference driven PR measurement and performance audit services for stakeholders in the communications industry.

It aims to create an easy-to-read and ready-to-use dashboard for clients and communications analysts, using a multi-platform strategy to incorporate all communications efforts into one dashboard.

It also features a multiple view dashboard, inclusive of trends, themes, sentiment, CEOs performance, using qualitative and quantitative data which allows structured analysis and inference.

On the new audit reporting template, the Chief Insight Officer of the Company, Philip Odiakose said.

“We have moved fast to come up with a comprehensive audit report that helps PR agencies, media planners, analysts and marketing communications clients make a difference in their business.”

Odiakose affirmed that the company reviews its audit report annually and upgrade when necessary for clients’ easy implementation into their PR strategy.

He avowed that the organisation upgraded its audit report for easy-to-read, dark-mode feel and valid metric in line with clients PR objectives in eradicating the request for AVE as well as noises from the machine.

The P+ boss pointed out that having the right data, insights and recommendations goes a long way in scaling and analysing communications effort, while an easy-to-read dashboard propagates quick-decision-making for clients.

“We remain committed to promoting awareness for the Independent media monitoring and measurement market in Nigeria, and by creating world-class structures and standards such as this. We believe we are on the right path to facilitating a balanced communications industry for brands and organisations in the country,” he said.

The report is valuable to communication and PR professionals wanting to define the value they bring to the brand having return on objective (ROO) in mind rather than AVE that is industry denounced, subjective, and inconsistent in delivery value and can be manipulated.

The company which celebrated its fifth-year anniversary last month also celebrated its recently concluded AMEC measurement month as the only AMEC Member in the country.

As Nigeria’s fast-growing media intelligence agency, P+ Measurement Services continues to spur media measurement and evaluation literacy campaign for brands, agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and government agencies, in a bid to standardise a procedure that enables stakeholders to understand that implementing the right media measurement and evaluation campaign is critical.