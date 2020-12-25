Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

FG Approves N8.1bn for FERMA to Repair 10 Roads – The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola has disclosed that a total of N8.1bn has been approved by the Federal Executive Council on Wednesday for the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to carry out emergency repairs of 10 roads across the country.

The Minister, who made this disclosure at the end of the council’s meeting for the year presided over by the President, Muhammadu Buhari said the states where the roads are located include Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Cross River, Nasarawa, Lagos, Ogun, Kogi, Edo, Yobe, Delta and the Federal Capital Territory.

Read also:

Fashola stated, “The Ministry of Works and Housing presented a memorandum on behalf of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency. This was for general repairs, emergency repairs and maintenance of roads and critical intervention on 10 roads in different parts of Nigeria.

“The total sum of these contracts is N8, 180,948,137.50 and council approved this memorandum on behalf of FERMA.”

The Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, on his part, said FEC approved over N4.7bn for the power sector.