Update on DSS Recruitment 2021 – The Department Of State Security Services Has Advised The Public Not To Be Gullible To Job Racketeering As DSS Is Not Conducting Recruitment For Job Seekers.

A Statement By its Public Relations Officer, Dr. Peter Afunanaya, Warned Fraudsters To Desist From The Criminal Act Or Face Appropriate Sanctions.

Dr. Afunanaya Says, DSS Does Not Demand For Money As Criteria For Recruitment But Conduct Such Exercise Based On Applicant Merit.