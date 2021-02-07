Polaris Bank to reward customers with N26m – Polaris Bank is sparking up positive outlook for the new year as it plans to reveal the first set of winners of its on-going nationwide savings promotional campaign, ‘Save & Win’ in February.
A handsome N26 million is on offer from the bank for lucky customers to pocket.
Updates from branches of Polaris Bank across Nigeria indicate participation in the promo by Nigerians, consisting of existing and prospective customers of the bank, who are desirous to emerge winners and make 2021, memorable.
Polaris Bank started the nationwide campaign last November to reward its loyal customers by giving N26million to winners picked through a e-generated process that would be supervised by regulatory institutions.
The bank seeks to raise eight millionaires who will receive N1million each while 180 lucky customers would get N100,000 each.
The promo is aimed at making millionaires of Nigerians by encouraging customers of the bank to save minimum incremental of N10,000 monthly for three consecutive months during the promo, starting from November, last year to this April, to qualify and be part of the winners of the promo.
The first draw, which will herald the first set of winners, will be announced next month, February.
On that day, the first 60 winners of N100,000 each will emerge from the six geo-political zones, plus one millionaire.
The same process will be repeated in March while the month of April will be for the Grand-finale leading to the emergence of sixty winners of N100,000 each across the six geo-political zones and six ‘Millionaires’ of N1,000,000.00 (one million naira) each, across the six (6) geo-political zones, bringing the entire draw to a total of 188 winners.
The Managing Director/CEO of Polaris Bank, Mr. Innocent C. Ike, was excited at the impressive participation in the promo and restated that “the essence of the initiative is to give back to customers and encourage savings amongst Nigerians”. He added that the campaign is a reward for the traders, artisans, public servants and indeed professionals who in spite of the challenging times, are able to put aside some money.
He reiterated that in tough times such as we are now, there is a compelling need to save, not only to win a prize, but also to plan for the rainy day.
