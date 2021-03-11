Connect with us

LATEST NEWS

BREAKING: Armed men abduct teachers, students in Edo

Published

5 seconds ago

on

BREAKING: Armed men abduct teachers, students in Edo – Gunmen on Wednesday night invaded the National Institute of Construction Technology, Uromi, Esan Northeast Local Government Area of Edo State and abducted yet-to-be-ascertained number of teachers and students.

According to The Nation report, the kidnappers invaded the institute on Wednesday night, amid sporadic gunshots.

Read also: Robbers invade Ughelli, Delta State bank at midnight, cart away N25m

The development, it was gathered heightened tension in the area, with parents and guardians storming the institute to ascertain the whereabouts of their children and wards.

Edo state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bello Kontongs, a Superintendent of Police (SP), confirmed the incident, but said he was awaiting the details from the commander of anti-kidnapping unit of the state’s police command.

Related Topics:

Samson Gabriel a graduate of mass communication from Auchi Polytechnic, he is a passionate writer with experience in radio scrip writing. He brings his experience from the broadcast media into play here as he continues to enjoy his passion as a journalist. He can be contacted via whats-app on: +234701105670

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *